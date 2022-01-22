Wedding dress designers are certainly not playing in the year 2022 as many Nigerian brides have been spotted in drop-dead gorgeous wedding gowns in recent time.

A clear example is a video currently trending on social media which captures a glowing bride looking splendid in a pristine white ball dress.

The video has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @weddingdigestnaija

However, she isn't rocking the conventional wedding dress but one that has features that sets it apart from most wedding dresses.

Not only can it be worn in two different styles, but it also has pockets!

In the video, the beautiful bride who sported a bridal updo, wore a natural shade of makeup with a colourful bouquet.

Reactions

naturesgift_:

"Very very beautiful. Am I the only one that noticed it had pockets!!.. you won’t have to miss your phone."

dexy_dinma:

"So decent and beautiful."

simply_jarah:

"It’s the back of the dress for me❤️, the net is just exactly her skin color."

iamiriseuve:

"No sauce is saucier than this o... This gown is too sweet... Chai...❤️❤️❤️"

_mofeyisara:

"It’s the pocket for me so essential."

isrealsotubo_oluwatosin:

"Very beautiful... I'll save part of the money sprayed in my pockets."

justrennytee:

"This is so beautiful, elegant and classy."

caros3rd:

"This is the most beautiful wedding gown I have seen in recent times."

okparachika:

"It has a pocket my best❤️❤️❤️"

