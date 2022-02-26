Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Portable, has managed to keep getting noticed as a result of his style

The controversial music star’s style can be described as interesting and unique to him in this day and time

Legit.ng has gathered some photos of Portable’s unique style to give a peek into his taste in fashion

Budding Nigerian singer, Portable, is one of those celebrities whose story can be used to make a case for grace.

Sometime in the later part of year 2021, the singer had light shine on him after he was noticed by popular music star, Olamide, who then included his freestyle in his song.

After that big move, Portable became a household name and dominated a lot of events in December that year.

Zazu singer Portable's fashion in interesting photos.

Source: Instagram

However, Portable wasn’t only noticed for his music but also for his loud sense of style.

From his hairstyle, to his fits and his energy, the Zazu singer is one who obviously enjoys attention and loves to be noticed.

Portable’s style is arguably one that is unique to only him in the music industry even though some other celebs might have similar patterns.

The Zazu singer no doubt loves to rock thick clothes despite the weather and he doesn’t shy away from bright colors too.

Legit.ng has decided to take a look at some of Portable’s photos to shine a spotlight on his sense of style.

See below:

1. Oversized varsity jacket and multi-colored camo pants:

In these snaps, the Zazu crooner rocks a thick varsity jacket, a pair of multicolored camouflage pants and orange and white sneakers. Nigeria is no doubt very hot at the moment but weather seems to have nothing on Portable.

2. Bright coloured two-piece and mules:

Portable rocks a cardigan-like top and matching shorts in these snaps. The Zazu singer also paired it with a Gucci-like bag, mustard coloured Ashluxe socks and a pair of brown mules.

3. Pink two-piece with blue socks:

Portable no doubt loves to experiment with colors and he even made sure his blue underwear matched his blue socks in this snap. The singer completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

4. Keeping it simple:

On rare occasions, Portable also tones down his usual style and decides to keep things simple. This pattered two piece is one of the Zazu singer's less busy looks.

5. Hip Hop vibes:

This is undoubtedly one of Portable's coordinated looks. He also gives fans an hip hop era vibe with his baggy shirt and trousers as well as cap.

6. Stunting in black:

Portable also tones down his usual loud style with this all-black fit. Like they say, when in doubt, wear black.

7. Varsity and painted jeans:

The Zazu crooner looks cool in this blue and white varsity jacket paired with a pair of painted blue jeans. He completed the outfit with matching blue and white sneakers.

8. Preaching self love:

With this outfit, Portable preaches self-love with his customised painted jean jacket with his face on it. The singer added another layer to his all-white outfit with the blue jacket.

9. Back to status quo:

With this look, Portable stays true to his usual style that he has been known for. His thick oversized jacket, baggy trousers and huge jewelleries compete with each other for attention.

10. Travel fit:

Portable keeps things simple with this all-brown outfit as he got set for his trip to Kenya. The Zazu singer appears to be in the class of people who rate comfort higher than slay when it comes to travelling.

Nice one.

