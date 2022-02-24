A video showing the world's richest man Elon Musk and rappers Rick Ross and French Montana chilling together has got many people talking

The Tesla boss appeared to blush as Moroccan-American rapper French Montana did a video selfie with him

A central talking point that, however, greeted the video was the simpleness of Musk's outfit in contrast to the chain-wearing superstars' outfits

Mixed reactions have trailed a new video capturing Tesla boss Elon Musk chilling with American rapper Rick Ross and Moroccan-American rapper French Montana.

Social media influencer Tunde Ednut who shared the video on Instagram, marvelled at the clothing disparity between the trio.

Elon Musk looked simple Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

He wrote:

"The person wey get money pass for this video no wear chain or watch.

"Just saying this respectfully, with due respect.

"Shoutout to the billionaires in this video."

Just like Tunde noted, netizens were quick to spot that Elon Musk looked simple and didn't have a single chain on his neck.

He blushed as French Montana, who had over four costly silver chains on his neck, did a video selfie with him.

Watch the video below:

People comment on the clothing disparity of the trio

@matthewmensah stated:

"How embarrassing, You are standing next to the richest man in the world and instead of flipping your ears out & taking advantage of access to invaluable knowledge, You are busy trying to flex for the gram..SMH...."

@lilsmart_ wrote:

"They are artiste,its part of their work, a Ceo of many companies can’t be seen rocking chain, its not a good image for their profession."

@mccharleneofficial said:

"It’s called style, preference and CULTURE!!! He probably uses his money on other things that don’t even interest the black guys!! My colleague looks like a homeless guy sometimes but the price of his Ski equipments and tec stuff can buy Lands in Africa.

"Things that I could never spend my money on! Billionaire or not we all gonna die and leave it all behind!! Black people where born to swag my only advice is don’t spend what u don’t have but if you have it there’s nothing wrong with shining bright like a Diamond

@drbtgar opined:

"Different interests. Everyone get wetin de chop him money. Example- Bill Gates no de wear chain but he has $3,000,000 sand from the Caribbean in his Washington mansion that is changed Bi annually."

Elon Musk visits his workers in weird car and hairstyle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Elon Musk had stunned workers as he visited them in a weird whip and hairdo.

In photos shared on Twitter by a Tesla investor identified as Anuarbek Imanbaev, Musk arrived at the gigafactory in a Cybertruck and a punk hairstyle.

The billionaire, according to Hindustantimes, was at the facility to speak to workers who manufacture electric cars. The facility, which is still in development, will produce the Model Y and Model 3 of Tesla cars and other Cybertruck models in the future.

The car Musk visited the workplace with is said not to be ready for the public. But Musk's stunning appearance continued to generate buzz on social media with many commenting on his haircut.

