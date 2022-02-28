Crossdresser James Brown now resides in the UK and it appears this has had an impact on his sense of fashion and style

The effeminate celebrity had to go on a shopping spree to get outfits that will fit his new status as a Londoner

Legit.ng has compiled some pictures showing Brown's new fashion sense since he arrived in the UK to further his education

Controversial crossdresser James Brown has been keeping his fans and followers on social media updated since he arrived in London and this has helped some see a few changes in his ways.

The young man known for rocking feminine outfits in Nigeria has continued his crossdressing business but it appears there’s now a different approach to his sense of fashion and style.

James Brown takes over UK with new style. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown

New pictures and videos on his page show that Brown is now embracing more sun shades, boots and jackets. Legit.ng has compiled photos of Brown showing his updated style.

1. Brown goes shopping

Days after his arrival in the UK, an excited Brown took to his Instagram page with an update for his fans and followers.

Apparently, he linked up with some friends in the country and went on a shopping spree to upgrade his wardrobe.

A picture posted on his page shows a spread of jackets, boots, sneakers, trench coats among other fashion pieces.

2. Brown in a trench coat and knee-length boots

With shopping out of the way, it became easier for Brown to ease into his crossdressing ways and continue to tension, entertain his community of online followers.

A picture spotted on his page shows Brown rocking an off-white trench coat on top of a purple two-piece outfit.

He completed the look with a pair of knee-length boots and a black head warmer. Nice!

3. Brown in latex pants

The young man racked several reactions from fans online with a photo in which he was spotted rocking latex pants.

Brown paired the black pants along with a white and black sweater and a matching Fendi scarf.

As usual, his love for knee-length boots also came through in the photo.

4. Brown keeping it simple

In a simple yet interesting look, Brown made an appearance on the streets of the UK in a skin-hugging top and an A-shaped Denim jean.

The crossdresser ditched his boots for this look and simply went for a pair of matching black sneakers.

He completed the look with a pair of sunshades.

5. Brown gives rich aunty vibes in a fur jacket

Just a few weeks in the UK and Brown is already making some interesting choices for his fashion and style.

The crossdresser stepped out in a brown coloured fur jacket and he simply killed the look.

There's no denying that the UK version of James Brown is going to be a lot different from his Nigerian fashion. Fingers crossed in the weeks, months to come!

