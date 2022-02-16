Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently took to her Instagram page to share a new photo of herself in a sleek look

In her latest photo, she sported a small Hourglass tote bag by high-end designer, Balenciaga, worth N1m

Just recently, the popular actress had one of her famous birthday looks recreated by a beautiful lady

Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to celebrate herself as Woman Crush Wednesday and she did this in style.

The newlywed screen goddess is not one to miss out on an opportunity to slay and this time was nothing different.

Mercy Aigbe's bag costs a million naira. Photo credit: Mercy Aigbe, Farfetch

She sported a form-fitting white long sleeve dress with a black bodice. She accessorised with a white purse.

A search through the internet shows that the small Hourglass tote bag is from a high-end brand, Balenciaga, and it costs a whopping N1 million (£1,890).

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

"Goodmorning my loves, remember that big journeys begins with small steps, so take that small step towards your dreams today!"

