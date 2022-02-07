When it comes to Nigerian weddings, best believe the fashion game among guests is always, especially when it comes to the asoebi ladies.

Over the weekend, several ladies turned up in their beautiful ensembles at various owambe functions, causing head-turning and jaw-dropping effects.

The ladies rocked stylish ensembles. Photo credit: @nennnji, @styledbyzk_ng and @temilade_ola

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of 10 wedding guests whose styles are pure fashion goals.

Check them out below:

Look 1

This gorgeous lady came through with the pizzazz in this high slit satin and lace ensemble with an illusion neckline.

Look 2

This gorgeous asoebi lady slayed effortlessly in a two-tone pink look. Everything from her cute headgear to her flawless natural shade of makeup worked together to give her a stylish feminine look.

Look 3

Yellow and red is one colour combination that goes well if applied rightly - like the pretty lady in the photo below who rocked a light yellow lace dress with a red gele.

Look 4

Velvet when combined with lace or ankara is always a win and this time is no different! This belle rocked a lace dress with the upper part made of black velvet styled in corset and with long sleeves.

Look 5

Jump on this sleeve trend like this pretty lady in cream coloured lace asoebi.

Look 6

The beautiful thing about the different-sleeves trend is that you can add a personal touch to it in order to stand out from every other person rocking this style. Just like this lady below!

Look 7

Keep it simple and chic like this asoebi belle sporting a thin-strap pencil dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Look 8

This peach ensemble with an illusion neckline and sleeves is certainly one way to turn heads at events without revealing too much skin.

Look 9

This gorgeous belle brought her A-game to a wedding by keeping all the drama in her sleeves and the look is stunning!

Look 10

This pretty lady rocked a two-toned asoebi look and it certainly flattered her curves.

With numerous asoebi styles scattered across social media, it can get pretty confusing to pick out that special style for your upcoming event.

However, with this carefully curated list, it doesn't have to be so hard!

