Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 reality star, Nini, has taken to social media to share some photos of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous.

The Shine Ya Eyes star has proven over the past months since her exit from the reality show that she knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style.

The reality star rocked a pant set. Photo credit: @segun_wealth

Source: Instagram

Celebrity designer/stylist, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire, is top of the game when it comes to creating that jaw-dropping effect with her work.

While Nini is known for rocking flirty looks and 'safe' girly dresses, nothing prepared us for her recent photos - a handiwork of the style boss.

In the pictures shared, Nini is seen rocking a white pantsuit, a nude furry accessory placed over her shoulders in the bedazzled jacket. Sporting Bantu knots, the Shine Ya Eyes star rocked a natural shade of makeup.

It is safe to say she also came through with the attitude, bringing a commanding aura to the shoot.

Swipe to see photos below:

