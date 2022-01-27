Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 reality star, Ozo, may not have gotten the girl of his dreams back in Biggie's house, but he has certainly gotten this fashion thing on lockdown.

While it goes without saying that the light-skinned reality star has a penchant for pulling off well-tailored suit ensembles, a brief trip to his social media page will convince you that that's not where it ends.

The reality star has a thing for agbada looks. Photo credit: Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu

Source: Instagram

For the Lockdown ex-housemate, getting the ladies to drool over him comes easy as ABC as he has continuously proven to know his onions when it comes to menswear fashion in Nigeria.

Just as he has a thing for suits and form-fitting pants, Ozo is pretty big on traditional looks as well.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights seven times the BBNaija star channelled his inner Igbo angel in agbadas.

Check them out below:

Look 1

In his most recent upload, the reality star rocked a white agbada style with black embroidery designs around the neck and chest area.

Look 2

Here, Ozo dons an earth tone agbada with a Kube cap and round-rimmed dark sunglasses. The reality star had a teacup and saucer in both hands.

Look 3

Just as always, the reality star made fans go green with envy in this sleek army green agbada ensemble and a cap in the same shade.

Look 4

If you thought polka dot and agbada could never be used in a sentence then you clearly thought wrong as Ozo rocked a black and white polka dot agbada with finesse!

Look 5

This sleek black look with artsy print in the front is certainly one for the books. He accessorised the look with a simple red cap.

Look 6

Mustard yellow and brown are some of the perfect colour combinations of all times and Ozo in this look is yet another reminder.

Look 7

Even when he is keeping things simple and pristine as seen in this photo, the Lockdown star still always manages to get that head-turning effect.

