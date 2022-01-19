Social media users have been buzzing with reactions over a video of a lady whose asoebi dress revealing a little too much for their liking.

For most ladies, ensuring they look stunning and cause that head-turning effect at weddings with their asoebi style, is something they put in effort to see become a reality.

The video has received mixed reactions. Photo credit: @asoebiblla

However, what was meant to be yet another attempt to slay for a beautiful lady went south when a video of her asoebi look surfaced on social media.

Dressed in a bronze lace dress with an elegant headgear, the lady's somewhat revealing dress gave way for some cleavage to show.

However, the thigh-high opening ran up almost reaching her waistline held together by a see-through sheer fabric.

Reactions

Well, it appears that even though the asoebi belle felt good and looked confident in her outfit, social media users were not impressed by the look which they believed was too revealing and inappropriate for a wedding.

Check out some comments below:

janenifemi:

"No need for the net nau, e kuku go naked finish."

thesarrahdafe:

"Its not giving anything pls."

hg_cuisine:

"Please don't come to my party like this. Stay home and slay your asoebi "

dgreatermiracle:

"Madam you are naked ma."

belinda_otabor:

"Nice head gear. Honest question, is it that people wear ask ebi once and throw it away. You can't wear it anywhere else??"

alhajabolasere:

"Nakedness all in the name of Asoebi. Stay home dear. smh."

opeyemianipole:

"She for just tie towel set go...what will happen to the remaining 3 yards out of 4 biko??"

rosellawhite:

"The way ladies thinks that nu.dity is classy these days really scares me.how you dress so irresponsible and call yourself a queen? Please queen of which kingdom are referring to."

margaretbayode:

"All I see here is nakedness."

beksyl_:

"Giving what exactly? Nakedness? Please wait for your own wedding and go in your birthday suit if you like People be doing to much."

sumbzieclothings:

"How is this person going to sit and be comfortable"

