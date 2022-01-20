A Nigerian man identified as @Oluomoofderby on Twitter has taken to the platform to share his own personal experience with a shoe vendor online.

As it appears, ladies aren't the only ones who fall victim to online shopping fiascos as the men are not left out in this unpopular albeit hilarious incidence.

The photos of the shoes. Photo credit: @Oluomoofderby

Source: Twitter

Oluomo has become the latest to be left disappointed by an online vendor.

He had paid for a pair of shoes but what he eventually received was subpar when compared to what was advertised.

"Some of you vendors on Twitter NG are just something else," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Reactions

@Cheedera1:

"Lol me I’ve washed my hand from anything handmade shoes, I learnt the hard way."

@MadamCondensed:

"Polish it with kiwi & olive oil then leave it under the sun for like 10mins. Then wear it. Shoe no dey fine if e never enter leg."

@ambalium:

"You didn't put it by the wall... The shoe sef is exclaiming!"

@stainless231:

"Maybe because you are putting it on a polytene bag, try putting it against the wall and charge the vendor for obtaining money under false pretense."

@toyagbos:

"But this is very bad now. How can one do this and expect a comeback from such client. O wrong now."

Legit.ng reached out to the vendor identified as @excell_shoes, to share their own side of the story but at the time of making this report, they were yet to give a response.

Asoebi style goes wrong

In yet another case of 'what I ordered versus what I got', Nigerians on social media are having a field day over the photos of a dress recreated by a lady's tailor and what she got in the end.

With the festive period over, the tales of tailors disappointing their clients are anything but over.

A fashion page, @asoebibella, shared a photo collage of a dress a lady commissioned her tailor to make and what she got in the end.

The bejewelled corset dress with a fringe hemline is what is seen in the original piece.

However, what was delivered was devoid of embellishments and lacked fitting, looking like an unfinished dress.

Source: Legit.ng