A bride's decision to rock a white pantsuit on her wedding day has sparked mixed reactions amongst fashion lovers on social media.

For many brides, a flirty look is often the popular choice especially when it comes to wedding reception dresses.

Not everyone approved of the outfit choice. Photo credit: @asoebi_styles

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @asoebi_styles, the couple is seen walking into what is presumably their wedding reception, holding hands.

While the groom is dressed in a white tuxedo with black pants, his glowing bride ditches the conventional bridal look as she spots an all-white pantsuit, with a veil on attached to her hair.

While the jacket is loosely fitted, the pants are tailor to her body.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

Reactions

maamaseth:

"Warriiisdiissss????"

wendyzweb:

"Awwwwwnnnn! But i don't want sha "

luscious_temitemii:

"Nay abeg! Some things aren’t just it, this isn’t about comfort it’s off!"

ese_19:

"Nah abeg .. she looks masculine sef."

regina_anthony_:

"Nay abeg ..but she's beautiful and it looks good on her."

i_am_nizybella:

"Nope, if you are gonna rock a suit please rock with fire."

sylvester__ose:

"It a huge yay for me. She looks very adorable."

reiray23:

"If the suit was lovely, bedazzled over the top wow! I’d say yes as one of the outfit changes but please oooo if you say suit and you come out like this, NAY."

miracle_ofaraka:

"E no even make sense ..y she go even put veil."

zeenab_07:

"E for make sense if to say the suit fine. But d suit just be like Wetin no get shape."

ginika_chi:

"Makes no sense at all."

Bride rocks black wedding dress

While there are those who would rather go with the conventional looks for their big days, there are the rule breakers who are unafraid to remain true to themselves in their creative expression.

Such appears to be the case of a gorgeous lady whose video has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the lady who appeared to have gone for her wedding dress fitting is seen in a regal black mermaid dress with a long ruffle train.

While the dress is unarguably gorgeous, the fact that it is in all-black colour makes it stand out even more.

Source: Legit.ng