The year may have only just started but there are, without a doubt, many owambe activities lined up already with excited guests waiting to attend.

If you fall in this category and are unsure of what to make with your asoebi fabric, not to fret as Legit.ng has got your back - as per usual!

Try out some of these styles. Photo credit: @adesewa_22, @asoebibella and @saintsuzzy

Source: Instagram

In this article, we have compiled a list of some gorgeous style that one can draw inspiration from.

Check them out below:

Look 1

Starting off the list with this sleek burnt orange off-the-shoulder dress like with the black and gold bodice. This is classy, chic and does not reveal too much thus perfect for other activities as well.

Look 2

While people often prefer to use lace as asoebi uniforms, there are actually many fabulous ways to make asoebi look stunning using ankara fabric, just like the belle in the photo below!

Look 3

Designer Veekee James never fails to slay when it comes to asoebi and this green ensemble is yet another reminder why she is one of the baddest in the game.

Look 4

While George fabrics are often used by mostly brides, there are many ways to rock the fabric without coming off bridal. Pretty lady, Sam Nickk, rocked hers in a pretty elegant style.

Look 5

If you're a fan of daring looks then this one is for you. This high-leg fringed style will definitely have heads turning at whatever event you attend.

Look 6

Corset dresses are pretty popular now thus, the only way one can stand out is by bringing some drama to other parts of the look. For this diva, the sleeves certainly came through with the pizzazz.

Look 7

Keep it simple yet chic in this corset look. The draped sleeve and two-tone colour combo work together to bring out the beauty of the style.

Look 8

Ruffles and high-legs go well together and this gorgeous asoebi belle certainly knows this. Her hair accessory was the perfect choice to go with her stunning dress.

Look 9

With the right fabric and tailor, pulling off this waist-cinching corset look with the illusion neckline is always a win!

Look 10

This mono strap drama sleeve dress with a corset bodice is pretty popular among fashion lovers. Hope on this sleek look and leave heads turning.

With this plethora of head-turning asoebi style inspiration, one can hardly ever go wrong with pulling off fabulous looks.

