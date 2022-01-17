Photos of a lady sporting a really tight braided hairdo have left social ng with media users buzzing with mixed feelings.

While every lady appreciates a neatly-done braided hairstyle, it appears there's no limit to how far and how much pain a woman is willing to bear in order to get the perfect hairstyle.

The post has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @nigerianbraids

Hari blogger, @nigerianbraids, recently took to their page to share some photos of a lady with an extremely tight - and presumably painful - braided hairdo.

In the photos, her edges appear to be neatly caught and tucked in the artistic weaving of the hair, the strain on the skin around the area clearly visible.

Reactions

Internet users were asked to give a name to the hairstyle and well, quite a number of people got creative with their responses.

Going through the comments, the majority of the internet users were concerned about her edges as they believed the hairstyle would do a lot of damage to her front hair.

Check out some comments below:

adaonyeaka:

"No sleep no slumber"

therealyadirichi:

"Hairstyle name: finish my edges ma"

mide_esther:

"Jesus. I literally can't feel my face on her behalf"

rejoicelola:

"Suggested names of Hair Style : Edge Remover."

jane_madumere:

"Killing me softly."

ojonugwayahaya:

"If the hair stylist has decided not to have mercy... you as the hair owner can't you run...na juju ne?"

rosey.bridge:

"It’s called “edges be gone!”

opeyemi________:

"Someone should check on her ooo because what!!!"

Mixed reactions as lady tattoos 'baby hair' across forehead

Whether they're swooped to the side or sculpted into curlicues, baby hairs are a cute detail that can be the cherry on top of a style.

With so many creative ways to lay them down, finessing your edges have come a long way. However, it appears another whole new level has been unlocked - albeit bizarre.

Instagram blogger, @thetattleroomng, recently shared photos of a lady who got her baby hairs 'installed'.

However, while baby hairs are mostly natural hairs or from the weave installed, hers were totally different - and made of ink.

