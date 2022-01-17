Big Brother Naija fans are currently arguing over which female BBNaija star deserves to be given the Best Dressed female star.

Recently, a Tiktoker caused a buzz after making a video in which she shared her top five best dressed female stars with the Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, coming up top.

These BBNaija female stars are fashion icons. Photo credit: Cee-C, Kim Oprah, Mercy Eke, Diane Russet, Nengi

Source: Instagram

In the video, she started off with Diane at number 5. According to the Tiktoker, Diane's looks are always stunning despite their simplicity.

Nengi came up right after at number 4 whom she says doesn't have to try too hard when it comes to her dress sense.

At number 3 is Kim Oprah whose fashion sense she described as unique, adding that all her ensembles are often custom made.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

For the number 2 position, the Tiktoker gave it to Cee-C whom she said is not afraid of colours.

And Mercy came up as the best dressed female BBNaija star.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions

As expected, the video generated mixed reactions with many people questioning why Tacha and Alex Unusual were missing from the list.

Check out some comments below:

official_queen_cassy:

"Ceec is 1st for me. Tacha 2nd, Kim 3rd, Alex n lambo 4th, Den diana n Nengi."

etty_frosh:

"Tacha dresses better than mercy."

erinneriah:

"Tacha for real dresses better than all of them."

abby_beebah27:

"Whr is Alex and tacha una con put Diana chaiii, for whr this one wey deybtalk no sabi arrange wella."

makkynnaji:

"Tacha can be in another category. It doesn't have to be best dressed. And for those calling Wathoni, fear God o."

prettytussy:

"Omo fans are something else hahaha,mention your fav and rest,she said her mind you kwanu mention yours Una too bitter abeg."

divine_richie:

"Why Una no mention tacha‍♀️‍♀️Una like fight pass water."

Lady rocks black wedding dress

While there are those who would rather go with the conventional looks for their big days, there are the rule breakers who are unafraid to remain true to themselves in their creative expression.

Such appears to be the case of a gorgeous lady whose video has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the lady who appeared to have gone for her wedding dress fitting is seen in a regal black mermaid dress with a long ruffle train.

While the dress is unarguably gorgeous, the fact that it is in all-black colour makes it stand out even more.

Source: Legit.ng