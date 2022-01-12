A Nigerian lady identified as Destiny Osueke has proven that getting a good styling team is very important if one wants to slay on their big day.

Osueke made a gorgeous bride on her traditional wedding day, rocking three different outfits.

The bride rocked three looks. Photo credit: @somobysomo, @lakimmyfashion, @chygele

Stepping out in red, green and peach outfits, she certainly took her groom's breath away with how stunning she looked on her big day.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all three outfits.

Look 1

The beautiful lady rocked a dark green 'George' dress with puffy sleeves. The drama in the sleeves alone was enough to give her the much-needed attention she deserved on her day.

Look 2

Osueke opted for an off-the-shoulder mermaid dress in red George fabric. For this look, she wore her hair in a low ponytail and accessorized with coral jewellery and a horsetail.

Look 3

And for the last look, she dazzled in a bejewelled peach dress which featured a bit of tulle fabric around the waist.

Reactions

paradise_luxurybridals_ughelli:

"The designer did a great job. They're all beautiful."

shopveba:

"Every look is a hit o it’s so hard to choose."

oge_okonkwo:

"All Beautiful The Bridal Stylist did an amazing Job … "

ejadigwe:

"All o...but you see that green, ."

uwazurum:

"Can't choose. They're all so beautiful and unique."

uwazurum:

"She has a beautiful body. I love how fashion designers have become so creative with George wrappers. Its now something "hip" to wear. Very good for us in the business. I applaud ruvero cos she pioneered this. Well done to the entire team."

legalfriend.ng:

"Absolutely beautiful and lovely❤️"

Traditional styles for brides

It is no news that Nigerians go hard when it comes to throwing buzzworthy wedding parties. Everything from the food, decor, bridal outfits and music matters if one strives for a successful party.

For a bride looking her very best for her big day is of utmost importance to her - among other things, of course.

With traditional wedding attires, one must apply caution when picking styles so as not to end up looking like a wedding guest instead of being the center of attention.

In this piece, Legit.ng highlights ten gorgeous and classy styles to usher you into your forever-after.

