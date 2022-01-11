Currently making the waves on social media is a video of a man rocking an eye-catching and interesting garb that has left tongues wagging.

When it comes to fashion and style, the list of things to get creative with seems endless and this recent video is clear proof of that.

The video has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @krakstv

Source: Instagram

In the video, a man is seen strolling majestically amongst people, sporting an agbada with a red cap.

However, his agbada isn't just a regular one but one made from a fabric strongly resembling the one used in making plastic straw sleeping mats.

Due to how stiff the fabric sat on him, it gave him an air of authority and pride as he casually walked past people who stole glances at his unique ensemble.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions

olustephen:

"When balenciaga or Gucci does same thing. Everyone will be saying it’s cute."

zeee__coco:

"This one nah matgbada."

omoakin:

"Very human and Easy to use.The starch they used on this material no be here o."

ominiaho:

"I need this clothe, make I take an deh oppress for Lagos."

woskethoughts:

"It will never get soaking wet. And if you need a nap? BOOM! anywhere!"

glorycofficial:

"He used a mat Lmao. Outfit during the day, means of sleeping at night."

ab1keh

"It's looking like mat but we cant be sure..could be a new material in the market sha."

hashtag_1of1:

"Anywhere life tire this guy make he just lie down himself don try."

1kthriftshop:

"outfit in the day , bed at night."

kingsleymaynard_:

"No be mat be that abi my eyes dey pain me."

b.horlanle:

"The man will just lay anywhere and sleep."

Bauchi governor's daughter rocks goatskin leather dress

Nigerians on social media are currently buzzing with mixed reactions over a dress made of real goatskin which a bride rocked for her wedding.

Anyone who is familiar with wedding trends from the northern part of Nigeria knows #Starz21 which was the official hashtag for the wedding of Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed's daughter, Fatima Zara Bala Mohammed.

Zara who got married to the love of her life, Mallah Sheriff, rocked fifteen different stunning outfits for the ceremony that ran for days - as is the norm with northern weddings.

However, one of the dresses seems to still be causing waves on social media weeks after, sparking mixed reactions over the cost and the material used which was goatskin leather.

Source: Legit.ng