Over the weekend, ladies stepped out for various owambe parties looking their very best in different asoebi styles and Legit.ng highlights some of the best looks.

It is one thing to attend a wedding and a completely different thing to attend it in grand style, slaying one's looks.

The ladies slayed in their variousw styles. Photo credit: @efuaahuofe, @dophotography.ng

The weekend witnessed several belles rocking different asoebi looks, many of whom were either black or pink.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights some of the best looks.

Check them out below:

Look 1

This gorgeous fashionista slayed in an all-black asoebi, reinforcing the belief that the colour black is indeed classic and timeless.

Look 2

Purple signifies royalty and this beautiful lady was definitely serving looks in this gorgeous number. The tulle feature is simply pretty!

Look 3

The power of sheer and black can never be overestimated. Here, this pretty lady rocked a corset bodice dress with an illusion neckline.

Look 4

Talk about structured pieces! This asoebi slayer definitely meant business when she chose this classy style. While the dress spells perfection, the sleeves are definitely giving us life!

Look 5

If you're looking for a way to flaunt what your mama (or the doctor) gave you then this style is for you. The look is not only modest but elegant too.

Look 6

Ghanaian movie star, Nadia Buari came through dripping in pure style goals in this sleeveless black dress. The high-leg dress featured a tulle train.

Look 7

This asoke look definitely had the other guests confused about who the bride truly was. The pink ensemble is classy!

