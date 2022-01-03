Popular Nigerian talent manager, Tunji Balogun who is better known as Teebillz, recently shared a photo with his newborn son

The ex-husband of singer Tiwa Savage shared a video as well, revealing the boy's name to be King Zayn

This comes barely three months after he announced the arrival of his fourth child with his American girlfriend

Congratulations and mixed reactions have been pouring in for American-based Nigerian talent manager, Tunji Balogun, as he announced the birth of his son, King Zayn.

The talent manager has welcomed his 5th child. Photo credit: @teebillz323

The talent manager who is better known as Teebillz took to his Instagram page to share a photo and video cuddling his newborn baby, describing the experience as amazing.

In his words:

"Blessed to experience the most amazing feeling once again…….King Zayn "

See post below:

Mixed reactions

The news of the arrival of his 5th child has left tongues wagging on social media as the news comes barely three months after he welcomed his 4th child with his girlfriend.

Recall in October of 2021, he shared a photo of his then-pregnant partner posing in a white crop t-shirt and a leather jacket, and revealed that Jamil - his son with Tiwa - now had a baby brother.

Check out some comments below:

baloons_are_deflating:

"Father of all nation . E learn work where tuface collect freedom."

omodiva:

"Teebillz the king Solomon of our time."

milly_dash5:

"Low budget father Abraham."

adepejuruth_cateringservice:

"Who are this women making themselves available for this men???? This men prefer to have multiple babies mama's than settling with 1 woman .. If it a woman behaving this way same men will call her terrible names.. Jesssssssssssss any way congratulations and more congratulations on advance for the next baby mama."

nwanyibuezee:

"This is embarrassing"

champagne_cruz:

"E just Dey distribute congratulations."

yettypee_bridalworld:

"This one jast dey born anyhow"

jasmine_ex_:

"Different pikin from different mothers."

