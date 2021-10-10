Popular Nigerian talent manager, Teebillz, recently took to social media to announce the arrival of his newborn son with partner

Sharing a photo of his then-pregnant girlfriend, he revealed that Jamil, his son with Tiwa Savage, now has a baby brother

While some people have congratulated, several other Nigerians have questioned his growing baby mamas

These are good times for Tunji Balogun who is better known as Teebillz, and his girlfriend as they recently welcomed their first child together, and his fourth child.

Nigerians have reacted to the news of his fourth child. Photo credit: @teebillz323

Teebillz welcomes newborn son

The popular talent manager and ex-husband of singer Tiwa Savage, took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers.

He shared a photo of his then-pregnant partner posing in a white crop t-shirt and a leather jacket, and revealed that Jamil - his son with Tiwa - now had a baby brother.

In his words:

"I got you Jamil, you got a baby brother now! And I’m sorry Bisi I couldn’t give you a baby sis like you wanted my love! Blessings to my tribe "

The news of his fourth child has sparked mixed reactions among social media users.

While several people including celebrities took to his comment sections to congratulate him, the comments on Instagram news blog, Instablog, were quite different.

Many Nigerians have pointed out his growing number of children with different women and have tagged him the 'Father Abraham' of the current generation.

bshizzle70a:

"Not sure why Tuface is called Father of All Nation when this dude is around . Awon FURUGBIN GAN ( he’s very fertile )"

locjewelries:

"Father Abraham has many sons…many sons have father Abraham… "

mr_icey02288:

"This Bros sef don dey gradually turn Father Abraham like 2Baba and Ubi. Congratulations Sir.."

sweetsophieeee:

"Lol no wonder he said no judging."

ellen4cute:

"It is the way he is so comfortable having kids from different women for me I hope he takes care of them tho."

solution_da_king:

"How many children Teebillz get self ... sure."

iam_namezz:

"So this days you don't just marry anymore to get kids once you think in your head you a celebrity.....you have kids anyhow ,any time like it's normal to just date a woman and get her pregnant."

unified_wale:

"Father Abraham is that you in disguise?"

omodia_junior:

"Father Abraham."

mss_veey:

"Men be doing polygamy on a low another 2face in the making"

Teebillz defends Tiwa

Only a few hours ago, Nigerians on social media applauded Teebillz for his supportive stance following his ex-wife and singer, Tiwa Savage's recent claims of being blackmailed.

In a recent post, the talent manager - who is based abroad - shared a beautiful photo of Tiwa and their son, Jamil, and accompanied it with a brief but powerful message.

Speaking to people who have since sent him messages regarding the issue, he described the singer as a great mother to their son, adding that he too makes his mistakes but it doesn't affect his skills as a father.

Source: Legit.ng