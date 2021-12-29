Christmas may have fallen over the weekend but it certainly didn't stop lovers from tying the knot, neither did it stop their loved ones from attending in grand style.

A Nigerian wedding is hardly ever complete without beautiful ladies in gorgeous wedding uniforms popularly known as asoebi.

This time is no diferrent.

Some styles from the weekend. Photo credit: Arike April, Chioma Goodhair, Fegorson Studio

Source: Instagram

Just like every other week, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some looks that many found captivating from the weekend.

Check out ten styles perfect for any fashion lover:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

1. High-leg

Opt for a flirty look in this high-leg dress like this asoebi belle. She rocked a turquoise green lace with some sleek pumps.

2. Peach perfection

If there is anything certain in life, it is definitely the fact that Chioma Goodhair can never be caught unfresh. Here, she rocked a peach corset dress and her entire look was flawless as usual.

3. Purple rain

Actress Lizzy Jay showed off some skin in this back lace-up dress with high-leg. She added a bit of drama around the thigh-high opening with some long fringe detail.

4. Gorgeous in green

If you're bold and daring then this style is perfect for you. The stunning belle brought the heat in this high-leg look and with the ample amount of cleavage, she definitely had heads turning.

5. Classy in blue

Keep things chic and classy in this stunning mono strap dress. Unlike the others, this fashionista had her own opening in the center front of the dress.

6. Deep blue slay

This corset lace-up style seems to be hot right now and jumping on the trend wouldn't hurt if you're big on vogue looks. Just like like this gorgeous asoebi lady.

7. Classy in black

The exposed corset look is going to be hot in 2022 as more fashion lovers are hopping on the trend. This black fit is the perfect reason to try it out!

8. Blond belle

If you're not big on geles, that's very okay as one can still effortlessly slay without a headgear - especially if you have a conversation-starter hairdo like this blond barbie rocking a green number.

9. Pretty in pink

This cute two-tone pink ensemble is fun and drop-dead gorgeous on the fashionista. You too can slay like her in a similar design, showing off your curves.

10. Radiant in yellow

Mixing yellow, orange and green in one outfits can seem like too much but when done in moderation like this beauty, it comes out perfectly.

Getting the right asoebi style that'd compliment rather than have you trending for the wrong reasons, is important especially if you want to turn heads at that event.

Try out any of these looks and thank us later!

Celebrities in red for Christmas

Several Nigerian celebrities took to their social media pages to celebrate Christmas with some gorgeous photos.

The theme for the season is red, green and everything shiny and these fashion divas made sure to come through - mostly in the colour red.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of nine celebrities who slayed in red this season.

Source: Legit.ng