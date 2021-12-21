Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, is one Nigerian celebrity who doesn't miss out on an opportunity to celebrate and she most certainly won't start on her birthday.

The movie star turned 44 on Tuesday, December 21, and has taken to her Instagram page of over five million followers to honour the day.

The actress recently clocked a year older. Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

As is the norm with most people, Ojo had an elaborate birthday shoot from which some gorgeous photos of her exquisitely styled looks emerged.

Below are three stunning looks from the birthday girl's photoshoot:

Ojo's look 1

For her first look, the actress employed the services of fire celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani. She rocked a cowry-bejewelled swimsuit which she wore over a red cape. Her Fulani-inspired three-bun hairdo and cowry jewellery gave off a strong African feel.

Ojo's look 2

Ojo was most certainly red-carpet-ready in this Erica Moore designer purple and white dress. The high-leg white dress was elevated with the drama brought at the front with the electric purple design.

Ojo's look 3

And for her final look, the Nollywood actress brought some afro vibes to the shoot with her 'big hair, don't care' attitude.

She rocked a bejewelled dress with a side draping, giving off a royal feel.

