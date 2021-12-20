When it comes to fashion trends, there appear to be no limits to how far people go in the name of thinking outside the box in creative ways.

Currently trending on social media is a video tutorial on how to do make conversation-starter nails!

Nigerians have reacted with amusement. Photo credit: @krakstv

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @krakstv, a process of how a nail which is partly made of a kitchen sieve, is made. The clip captures the moment a portion of the sieve material is cut and glued to the hollow part of the nail.

The last part of the clip shows the nail being put into use as a liquid is seen being sieved through it.

Check out the clip below:

Reactions

The video which has since gone viral, sparked several reactions from internet users, many of who found the idea hilarious.

Check out comments below:

orzoya_:

"There’s no logic I can even think of "

nigeriamemes_:

"To filter your enjoyment "

mz_endawwwd:

"Be like sey una kraze "

oyindamolami_xo:

"There’s absolutely no need for this ! No need "

black_and_beautifu:

"No be everything pesin must rock "

supersaandie:

"Absolutely no need for this kind of stress."

eke_catherine:

"Is like people are not alright "

pweetiqueenb:

"Madness"

