While online shopping - especially for clothes - may have made things a lot easier for people, it however has its downsides and a Nigerian lady recently had her own experience with a vendor.

Getting clothes from online vendors is more often than not a risk that many people take. While in some cases, what you order for is exactly what you receive, in some cases, it often gets so ridiculous that it ends up on blogs.

The photos have gone viral. Photo credit: @famousblogng

Source: Instagram

Just recently, a lady ordered a belted dress with mini capped sleeves. However, what she got left her pretty infuriated.

Not only was the dress ill-fitted, but the sleeves also appeared to be oversized.

In the video posted by @famousblogng on Instagram, the lady made a video of herself, revealing that she had paid N12,000 for the dress as she was in need of an office outfit.

More fashion fails

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tolani Baj, got her own share of the infamous but hilarious 'what I ordered vs what I got' dilemma.

While there are loads of talented fashion designers and tailors in Nigeria, there are just as many people posing as talented, leaving behind a trail of disappointed clients.

One of such disappointed people is the Lockdown star, whose desire to have a fitted off-shoulder flowy dress 'ended in tears'.

Impressive style replicas

When the 2020 BBNaija reunion show was premiered, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the Lockdown stars and what they wore for the first episode of the much-anticipated show. One of those who stood out was Rebecca Nengi Hampson.

The gorgeous biracial reality star and brand influencer got heads turning when she turned up in a costume-fit dress by Xtra Bride Lagos.

The thin-strapped velvety dress with a winged bustline had beautiful embellishments vertically designed in the centre of the dress that complimented her lovely silhouette.

Barely two weeks after the look was premiered, the very first replica surfaced online.

Source: Legit.ng