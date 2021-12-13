On Sunday, December 12, the premiere for the much-awaited sequel of Aki and Pawpaw, took place and as expected, several guests turned up in their numbers.

If you're big on fashionable looks then you can agree that themed parties are always fun and what is even better? People coming through with the required looks to slay at such events.

This is unarguably the case for some Nigerian celebrities who turned up for the red carpet event dressed in their best version of what represents 'Old Nollywood Glam' which was the theme for the movie premiere.

From the likes of 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Cee-C, to 2017 star Soma, these fashion lovers understood the assignment and had fun carrying it out!

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights some celebrities whose outfits at the event caught the attention of fans.

Check them out below:

1. Nengi

The Lockdown star came prepared to steal the show as she rocked a monochrome look comprising of a bandana top, a leather skirt and some waist chains. She wore her hair in Bantu knots to complete the look.

2. Cee-C

The Double Wahala star opted for a denim look. She rocked a two-piece comprising of a crop halter neck top and a mini skirt. Just like Nengi, she accessorized with some waist chains and hoop earrings. She sported a red bandana on her afro hair.

3. Saga

The Shine Ya Eyes star stepped on the red carpet looking fly like it was nobody's business. He rocked a button-down satin green shirt and paired a jacket over it, with pants in a nude shade.

4. Liquorose

The BBNaija star donned a purple dress shirt and paired it with lilac bottoms. She also rocked an afro hairdo which was pretty popular back in the day.

5. Saskay

The ebony beauty was not left out among the top slayers at the event. Just like some others, she sported an afro hairdo, rocked a mixed print crop top over a white mini skirt.

6. Soma

The See Gobe star over understood the assignment and scores extra points for efforts in our books. He recreated the famous Osuofia look, coming through with the equally-famous travelling bag too.

7. Toyin Abraham

The Nollywood star opted for a pink look, rocking feather pants in baby pink with an off-shoulder top in fuscia pink. She sported a dark makeup look with some sleek sunshades.

8. Praise

The Lockdown star rocked a monochrome look as well. He posed in a two-piece zigzag print look and pulled his hair to the back in a half ponytail.

9. Antolecky

Everything from her hair, outfit down to her shoes and handbag screamed all shades of old Nollywood glam. The BBNaija star paid extra attention to details in creating this ensemble.

10. The Nzes

The Nollywood couple was not left out of the fun. While Jessica slayed in bootcut denim pants and ankara top, sporting an afro, Stan rocked a blue 2-piece outfit with a multicoloured beaded neck accessory.

It is always a memorable night when there is a theme involved and these stars certainly came prepared to have fun and they did just that.

