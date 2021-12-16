Fashion is a universal game and the end of an era births another, which is why there really isn't such a thing as outdated or out of fashion.

Over the years, fashion has evolved from rigid laws of combination and appearance to more lose and freestyling sessions.

Burna Boy in different dapper outfits Photo credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Most Nigerian celebrities are stylish, from the ones that go overboard, to the designer rocking individuals and of course the minimalists, everyone has found a place for themselves.

Grammy award winning artiste, Burna Boy is one singer who has constantly hammered on Nigerians that his breed is different.

Not only has Odogwu set himself apart in the world of music, but he has also carved out a pattern for his sense of style.

Whenever Burna is not baring out his chest for the world to see, he is rocking unconventional outfits, pieces and accessories.

Legit.ng brings you some photos from a quick look at the Kilometre crooner.

1. The boot

Burna went for a subtle look in this photo, but we can't say the same for his footwear. It is worth of note that Burna Boy rocks different types of footwears regardless of the design.

Of course, there is no Odogwu without his blings.

2. Cowboy

When people play dress up, the rule is to go all out or go home and we are pleased with how Burna went all in with this look.

From the hat to the boots and print, the next thing he needs is a ranch.

3. Not your regular blue

Many say that blue is a man's colour, but you find most people sticking to a particular shade, not Burna!

The singer ate up this two-piece and understood the assignment by not over-accessorizing.

4. Black it up

While most people consider black a supporting colour, Burna Boy went all out in this all-black ensemble, literally from his head to toes.

The leather pants, different from the regular skinny style is giving Asian vibes.

5. The all-white lacey look

Not quite a lot of men will rock an outfit like this as see-through and lacey vibes is majorly for women.

This two-piece is giving off vintage vibes and of course with the right accessories. We could say that the open chest is slowly becoming Burna Boy's signature.

In conclusion, Burna Boy might not be the greatest fashion icon in the industry, but he has sure carved out a niche for himself and we are looking forward to seeing what stunt he will pull next.

