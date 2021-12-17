Christmas is around the corner and as expected, people are gearing up for the festivities. However, not everyone is going to be smiling home from the tailors.

When it comes to getting disappointments from tailors, some things will never change and this time around, another lady seems to have gotten quite the heartbreak.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions. Photo credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In a video shared via @krakshq, a photo of a silk brown corset dress a lady ordered versus what she received, were captured in different slides.

In the second part of the video, the lady is seen trying to fit into the dress which appeared several sizes too small.

Watch the clip below:

What netizens have to say

Check out some hilarious comments below:

k.g_collins:

"Alaye na u no drop correct measurement."

_oluwalonimi:

"Just iron am e go straight."

fin_yvonne:

"Have u tried going to the studio."

chinwendumighty:

" I was upset before honestly seeing this Iam Laughing so hard."

sharon.baby_:

"Definitely not her measurements."

itz_oghenefegor:

"Make she starch am first na."

iamade_damola:

"Go to the studio,pose well,wear wig and do makeup my sister."

the_real_pinc:

"It’s the same no dey stress us just go studio bring your leg come out."

fariidarh_z:

"Put one leg in front and touch your thighs girl!! It's the little things."

Source: Legit