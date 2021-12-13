The weekend witnessed a plethora of fashionistas turning up for events in gorgeous, buzzworthy designs and Legit.ng brings you some of the best styles which stood out.

Just like the corset trend which seems to be the hottest at the moment, the drape look is also pretty popular among the ladies.

Some of these styles are perfect for fashionistas. Photo credit: @temifitness, @asoebi_styles

These past few days saw ladies rocking this trend in different ways.

If you're unsure of how to rock your asoebi style for that party, then search no more.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of eight styles that are chic and will have you turning heads!

Check them out below:

1. Lilac beauty

This fashionista rocked a gorgeous bejewelled dress with a knot draped around the waist. Mono strap asoebi looks are hot right now and she slayed in her outfit.

2. Pretty in pink

Pink and black is always a stunning combination. For this look, the beautiful lady rocked a floor-length drape and flaunted her curves in the cinched dress.

3. Champagne beauty

This asoebi belle redefined class in this gorgeous fit with puffy sleeves. The satin top with the exquisitely designed bottom half worked pretty well together.

4. Royalty redefined

The lady rocked a satin and what appears to be damask fabric. For the top part, she rocked sheer sleeves with gold appliques.

5. Asoebi goddess

Everything from the fabric to the design of the dress spells class. Unlike the others, she opted to fly her honey-blond centre-part hair.

6. Glowing in green

This green and black midi dress was slayed to perfection. Again, the drape trend featured in this look and is all too gorgeous for words!

7. High-opening and deep necks

There's not a Nigerian wedding or owambe party that takes place without featuring asoebi ladies in thigh high-openings. This case is no different as the lady showed off some skin in her lovely dress.

8. Ankara goodness

Is an owambe party even complete without ankara belles? Well, this look proves that with the right designer in your corner, turning heads at that party in an ankara dress is a given.

With the right designer and the right style, one can never go wrong when it comes to slaying in asoebi looks.

