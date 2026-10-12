Lizzy Anjorin has broken her silence after her husband’s ex-wife, Fola Tinubu, accused her of bullying, threats, and emotional abuse

The Nollywood actress alleged that Iyabo Ojo received a used Range Rover Evoque in 2020 in exchange for keeping a woman’s story off the Gistlover blog

Lizzy mocked Iyabo over the alleged car deal, claiming the actress later sold the vehicle for ₦1.8 million because she could not afford its maintenance

Controversial Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has broken her silence after her husband’s ex-wife, Fola Tinubu, publicly accused her of bullying, emotional abuse and threats to her life.

Rather than directly addressing each of Fola’s allegations, Lizzy took to Instagram on Monday, October 12, to make a fresh allegation involving fellow actress Iyabo Ojo and the popular gossip blog Gistlover.

Lizzy Anjorin breaks her silence after her husband’s ex-wife, Fola Tinubu, accused her of bullying, threats, and emotional abuse. Photos: @folatinubu/@iyaboojo_fespris/@lizzyanjorin_originallawal/IG.

Source: Instagram

The actress’s post included claims about an alleged Range Rover Evoque deal, adding another dimension to the controversy surrounding her marriage and Fola’s account of their longstanding dispute.

Lizzy Anjorin makes fresh allegation against Iyabo Ojo

In her Instagram post, Lizzy claimed that she had purchased different versions of the Range Rover Evoque in 2012 and 2014 before buying another vehicle in 2018.

She then alleged that in 2020, Iyabo received a used, accident-damaged Evoque from a woman who wanted a story about her kept off Gistlover.

According to Lizzy, the actress later sold the vehicle for ₦1.8 million because she could not afford its maintenance.

Lizzy also mocked Iyabo over her alleged finances and lifestyle, disparagingly commenting on the actress’s association with businessman Paulo.

The claims have not been independently verified, and no response from Iyabo was provided in the information available for this report.

What Fola Tinubu said about Lizzy

Lizzy’s post came after Fola, the ex-wife of her husband, publicly shared her account of the alleged mistreatment she said she had endured.

Fola claimed she had faced threats, bullying, and emotional distress, including an alleged demand involving ₦10 million.

She also said she was forced out of an apartment rented by her ex-husband and accused Lizzy of questioning the paternity of her children.

The mother of four maintained that she was seeking justice and protecting her children’s welfare, not attempting to reclaim her former husband.

Read the Instagram post of Lizzy Anjorin here:

Lizzy Anjorin mocks Iyabo Ojo over the alleged car deal, claiming the actress later sold the vehicle for ₦1.8 million. Photo: @lizzyanjorin_originallawal/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin, Iyabo Ojo's old clip resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud. In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, asking what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng