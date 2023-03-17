For netizens familiar with the brand Justin UG, one thing comes to mind, flawless and hilarious videos.

Justin is a Nigerian actor and content creator who has managed to keep his fans hungry and gobbling up every video he throws at them.

Justin UG has carved a niche in the entertainment industry Photo credit: @justinug

In an interview with Legit.ng, the young man opened up on his career spanning 13 years and shared his opinion about content creation in Nigeria, his huge goal as an actor, and what more fans should expect from him.

Mimicking LP's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Justin's latest video, a recreation of Labour Party governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour's mannerisms during his interviews, wowed Nigerians.

Many people wondered how the content creator got every twist, turn, and gesture the politician makes during every interview.

For Justin, however, the video was a piece of cake, as he is a pro at quickly picking up details, even the little ones about people.

He said:

"To be honest, I did just two takes. I'm not exactly sure how I was able to get it so well, but I know I'm good at picking up little details about people fast. I remember trying to speak like him earlier in the day, and I just started laughing because I couldn't believe it. But I don't know; I guess it's a talent, perhaps. It's not always two takes, though. Sometimes it could be five, eight, or 10, depending on how perfect I get it on each take."

How Justin plays different roles

The actor has hooked his fans with the series of characters he plays in different videos, one of them being a student, Surprise.

On how he manages to play different hilarious roles without mixing them up or losing their spark, Justin pays great attention to character representation.

He had this to say:

"I feel like character representation is very important, especially when you have to play all roles by yourself. The smallest detail left out could mess up a lot. I attended boarding school and have seen many types of characters. Again, I'm very good at picking up little details. It could be how wicked senior talks, stands, does head movements, etc., and I try to ensure each character has their characteristics."

"The way I shoot, I shoot one character first and know I'm done with that before going to the next one, so I can fully focus on their characteristics and make sure I'm bringing them to life."

For the content creator, his awesome videos are his gateway into the Nigerian movie industry and Hollywood.

He said:

"That's the goal. I only do all these videos to show what I can do if given the opportunity. So I am patiently waiting; my videos are technically my CV."

Fans say Justin's videos are different, and from indications, the actor has managed to carve a niche for himself making him unique in style and presentation.

According to him, he found something he could do after many trials and focused on it.

"I've tested out so many things, but the moment I saw what I was comfortable doing, I focused on it and started perfecting it, looking for more ideas to do the same thing differently, and finally, being consistent."

Content creation is booming in Nigeria

In Justin's opinion, the content creation industry in Nigeria is booming, and he is pleased with how well it is turning out for everyone involved.

"I think it's growing, rapidly, more people are collaborating, and everyone is beginning to make a living from it. So I am happy with the way things are going."

The GRV video the actor recreated went viral, and seeing as a lot of Nigerian youths have actively taken a stand in the 2023 elections, Justin shared his opinion on the impressive change.

The actor said:

"It's beautiful to see, people are genuinely tired and are ready to make an impact. I am glad to be part of the generation showing this much courage to see change."

It has been 13 years since the creator started making content, since the days of Vine in 2010. He tried various things over the years to know which entertainment aspect he wanted to focus on. He is, however, glad to have found his feet.

With his back-to-back awesome videos, Justin's fans are in for a wild ride with his brand.

He said:

"Honestly, everyone should expect growth from me and be open to it. I'm not stopping anytime soon, and I'm trying to improve my content and show people how much of a talent I am."

Lastly, Justin left a piece of advice for any upcoming content creator who sees him as a source of inspiration or motivation.

The actor said:

"One word? Consistency. Don't stop. Make sure you have God, and you continue to work on yourself. Block out the noise, remove any jealousy from your mind, and understand that your race differs greatly from another person's. Again, ensure God is part of your every move and see how things would work in your favour."

