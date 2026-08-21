Danielle Edochie, daughter of Yul and May Edochie, shared a video asking her male friends why she remains single at 21

About six male friends gave their candid opinions on Danielle's behaviour around men and relationships

Fans who watched the video linked Danielle's attitude towards men to her family's experience with her father

Danielle Edochie, the 20-year-old daughter of actor Yul Edochie and his first wife May Edochie, has stirred conversation online after posting a video on Friday, 22 August 2026, in which she put her male friends on the spot about her love life.

The content creator and brand influencer sat down with roughly six of her male friends and asked each of them the same question: why is she still single?

Reactions as Danielle Edochie, 20, asks male friends why she is still single. Photo credit@mayyuledochie/@d3forareason

Source: Instagram

What Danielle's male friends said

The responses were candid, and at times cutting. One friend, identified as Topher, said Danielle's stubbornness is keeping potential partners at bay.

Barth took a different angle, suggesting she keeps to herself too much and operates from a position of suspicion, believing most men have ulterior motives. He also described her as uptight and unwilling to open up emotionally.

Fans drag Yul Edochie over his daughter's video. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Emmanuel weighed in by saying Danielle appears confused and actively resists letting people get close to her. Another friend, David, offered what may be the most telling observation, noting that some men have genuinely frightened her in the past, leaving her visibly uncomfortable around certain personalities.

A fifth friend summed it up bluntly, saying she has zero tolerance for men, stays cranky, and is extremely selective, holding out only for exactly what she envisions.

Here is the Instagram video of Danielle asking her male friends about her love life below:

Fans connect her behaviour to family trauma

The video quickly drew strong reactions from followers, many of whom read between the lines and connected Danielle's guarded behaviour to the public fallout that followed her father's decision to take a second wife.

@torbieolamide wrote:

"Baby girl is still traumatized from her family's experience with men and it's showing off in her character with the opposite gender, she's so careful she doesn't want what happened to mum to happened to her."

@rose_tiny01 reacted:

"Trauma o she's hurt."

@onyi__love commented:

"Signs of truama. May God help her"

@love.chubi shared:

"Make she no too fear because too much of fear will still make her end up with a man like her father."

@favour_vintage_plug3 advised:

"My dear in anything you do no gree for anyone Emmanuel"

May Edochie celebrates daughter's graduation

Legit.ng had reportd that May Edochie became emotional as she shared a video from her daughter Danielle’s graduation from Pan-Atlantic University.

In her post, she expressed gratitude to God for seeing them through her daughter’s years in school while also celebrating Danielle’s hard work and achievement.

The post excited fans, who celebrated Danielle’s milestone and showered praise on both mother and daughter.

Source: Legit.ng