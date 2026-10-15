ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar launched Ask AA, a digital platform that lets Nigerians submit questions directly to him about his policy plans and record

The portal goes live on Thursday night, October 15, 2026, covering topics such as the economy, security, job creation and technology

Atiku said he plans to personally call selected citizens who leave their contact details on the platform

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar launched a citizen engagement platform called Ask AA on Thursday, October 15, 2026, giving Nigerians a direct line to ask him questions about his policy plans, public service record and vision for the country.

Legit.ng reports that the portal will go live at 8:30 p.m. on the same day and is free to access. Nigerians can use it to submit questions on a range of issues, including the economy, security, technology, job creation and the cost of living. Atiku said he would personally respond to questions, with his media team also handling some of the load.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar launches the Ask AA portal to promote direct engagement with Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku unveils tech-powered voter engagement platform

Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, described the platform as a practical tool to close the gap between the candidate and voters.

Shaibu said:

"The objective of this initiative is to bring Atiku Abubakar closer to the electorate through a practical, problem-solving platform."

He added that the platform reflects Atiku's broader belief in using technology to make governance more efficient, secure and effective. For communities without reliable internet access, the campaign said it plans to make Ask AA available through a radio interface.

Atiku launches direct citizen engagement platform

Announcing the launch on his social media accounts, Atiku said the idea grew from his conviction that leadership requires genuine dialogue with citizens.

The ADC presidential candidate wrote on X:

"For too long, governance has felt distant, locked behind walls of bureaucracy. But our country's greatest resource isn't oil or land; it is our people.

"That is why I am launching Ask AA, a direct citizen-engagement platform built for transparency, accountability and dialogue. No filters, no intermediaries."

He noted that no topic is off the table, whether citizens want to challenge his economic record, debate his security plans or propose their own ideas for national development.

Furthermore, Atiku stated that he would go beyond the platform itself, promising to personally call selected users who leave their contact details so he can hear firsthand about the issues affecting their daily lives.

He said:

"A transparent, technology-driven government is not a promise for tomorrow. It begins with how we listen to you today."

Atiku was ratified as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026.

Watch a video of Atiku announcing the imminent launch of his portal below via the X post below:

Read more on 2027 election

Shettima takes swipe at Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vice-President Kashim Shettima openly attacked Atiku, using the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja as his platform.

Speaking before party loyalists and officials, Shettima recalled what he described as a debt Atiku owes to President Bola Tinubu, dating back to the 2007 presidential election cycle.

He argued that President Tinubu's decisions had shielded Nigeria from worse economic conditions.

Source: Legit.ng