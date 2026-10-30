Afrobeats star D'banj shared a heartfelt tribute to his late son Daniel Oyebanjo III on his Instagram page on Friday, October 30, 2026

Daniel III died in June 2018 at just 13 months old after drowning in a swimming pool at the family's Ikoyi home

In his moving post, D'banj spoke of missing his son deeply and expressed empathy for the boy's mother

Afrobeats superstar D'banj has stirred deep emotions online after sharing a heartfelt tribute to his late son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, eight years after his passing.

The Koko Master, whose full name is Daniel Oyebanjo, posted the tribute on his Instagram page on Friday, October 30, 2026, addressing his son directly and describing the grief that still lingers for the entire family.

Afrobeats singer D’banj honours his late son Daniel Jr eight years after his tragic death. Photo: iambangalee

Source: Instagram

Daniel Oyebanjo III passed away on June 24, 2018, at just 13 months old, after drowning in a swimming pool at the family's residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

D'banj was reportedly in Los Angeles attending an award ceremony at the time of the tragedy.

D'banj opens up about family's healing

In the tribute, the singer wrote with raw honesty about missing his son and acknowledged the weight of grief that the boy's mother continues to carry.

He also expressed gratitude, saying the family has found a measure of peace.

Nigerian music star D’banj pays tribute to late son Daniel Jr and speaks about his wife and children. Photo: iambangalee

Source: Instagram

D'banj reflects on life and legacy

The tribute is one of D'banj's most personal public statements in recent years.

Beyond expressing grief, the singer framed the loss of his son as a defining moment that reshaped his understanding of life and what truly matters.

He also used the post to send a message to his late brother, Femi, asking young Daniel to pass on his greetings in the afterlife, giving the tribute a deeply spiritual dimension.

D'banj, widely regarded as one of the pioneering figures of Afrobeats, signed the post as "Daniel D2nd Lee," a nod to the generational bond between himself and his late son.

His full tribute read:

"I miss you Daniel D3rd my son and trust me I can't imagine how your mother feels but we are in a Safe Space now THANK YOU …

Omo Baba Eh , our family's star boy .

But thank you I'm in a Safe space and so is your mother and your brother and sister , I'm sure you are Proud of us .

Thank you for Showing me what life Really is as a WHOLE .

Say hi to your Uncle Femi , telll him I miss him too .

Daddy loves you Specially, Physically , Spiritually and Powerfully .

Your Dad Daniel D2nd Lee The No 1 Entertainer Ever liveth

Lee / Li is for the living"

Check out D'banj's tribute to his late son in the Instagram post below:

Davido honours late son Ifeanyi on his seventh posthumous birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido paid tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on October 20, 2026, which would have been his seventh birthday.

In messages shared on Instagram Stories and X, the singer said he and Ifeanyi’s mother, Chioma, missed and loved him, while wishing him to keep flying high.

Ifeanyi died on October 31, 2022, just 11 days after celebrating his third birthday, and Davido has continued to acknowledge important dates connected to his son.

Source: Legit.ng