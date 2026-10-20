Davido shared a heartfelt tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on what would have been his 7th birthday

The Afrobeats star posted the message alongside Ifeanyi's mother, Chioma, on October 20, 2026

Nigerians flooded social media with messages of remembrance for the toddler who died in 2022

Davido paused to honour his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on October 20, 2026, as the day marked what would have been the little boy's seventh birthday.

The Nigerian Afrobeats superstar took to his Instagram stories and X account to share a brief but deeply personal note, keeping the memory of his son alive with quiet dignity.

Davido and Chioma honour late son Ifeanyi as fans share heartfelt birthday tributes. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

In his own words, Davido wrote:

"LLI 🕊️ Happy birthday son .. me and mommy miss and love you! Keep flying high! ❤️"

The message made it clear that both Davido and Chioma, Ifeanyi's mother, continue to carry the weight of their loss years on.

Ifeanyi Adeleke's tragic passing

Ifeanyi was born on October 20, 2019, bringing immense joy to Davido and Chioma.

His life was cut tragically short on October 31, 2022, just 11 days after he turned three, when he drowned in a swimming pool at the family's home in Banana Island, Lagos.

Lagos state Police confirmed drowning as the official cause of death following an autopsy.

The incident shook Nigeria, with fans and public figures alike expressing grief over the loss.

Davido has, in the years since, made a point of acknowledging significant dates tied to his son, continuing to do so in 2026 with the same understated but heartfelt approach.

Check out Davido's emotional message to his late son in the X post below:

Fans remember Davido's late son Ifeanyi Adeleke

Social media users rallied around the family on the anniversary, sharing warm and sorrowful messages.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@bridgetayomoh wrote:

"His death still breaks my heart. May his soul continue to rest in peace"

@simsbeautyplace commented:

"One of the most painful death Nigerians ever experienced. Kai 😢😢 I hate to see a child die"

@officialobeyetok shared:

"Keep resting champ. Happy posthumous birthday little man. 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️"

@ogoojuliet wrote:

"Happy 7th posthumous birthday champ, may God keep resting your peaceful soul"

@dequezgram said:

"He for don turn big boy now😢😢God knows the best🙏"

@kaniwithgrace commented:

"May his soul keep resting in peace 🙏"

@Wuwaika90 added:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace, may such never befall your household again 🕊️"

Davido’s tribute to late son Ifeanyi on his 7th posthumous birthday sparks emotional reactions from fans. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng