KC Luxury, charged alongside two others over alleged traffïcking of 184.5kg of cocaïne, appeared at a Federal High Court in Lagos on oxygen

A nurse attending to the businessman told the court he could not be moved into the courtroom due to his critical condition

KC Luxury's lawyer filed a bail application seeking his release for specialised treatment at Lagos University Teaching Hospital

Controversial businessman and social media influencer Afolabi Michael Kazeem, widely known as KC Luxury, was brought to the Federal High Court in Lagos inside an ambulance on Friday, October 23, 2026, receiving oxygen as his legal team pushed for his release on medical grounds.

The court heard that KC Luxury was too ill to enter the courtroom

Businessman KC Luxury receives oxygen inside an ambulance as a nurse testifies about his health condition in court. Photo: kc_luxury

Source: Instagram

Nurse Bukki Yahya of the Police Hospital, Falomo, Lagos, addressed Justice Musa Kakaki directly, confirming that her patient had been admitted to the hospital on October 7, 2026 and diagnosed with both asthma and sepsis, as reported by Punch.

"He is inside the ambulance on the court premises, but we can't move him here because he is with oxygen," Yahya told the court.

Justice Kakaki subsequently ordered that KC Luxury be taken back to the hospital.

KC Luxury's lawyer argues health has deteriorated

KC Luxury's counsel, Emefo Etudo, filed the bail application on October 16, 2026, seeking his client's release for specialised care at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Etudo told the court the defence had prepared an affidavit of urgency, a 21-paragraph supporting affidavit, a written address, exhibits, and a reply to the prosecution's counter-affidavit filed on October 22.

The lawyer argued that KC Luxury's lungs had collapsed, a development he said was disclosed by the Police Hospital, Falomo, which subsequently transferred the defendant to LUTH because it lacked the surgical facilities to manage his condition.

Etudo further alleged that KC Luxury was removed from LUTH and transported to a correctional centre on October 13 despite his poor health, only to be rushed back to the Police Hospital when his condition worsened en route. He was then placed in the intensive care unit.

Prosecution counsel Abu Ibrahim opposed the application, arguing that the health concerns raised were not materially different from those the court had already considered in its October 2 pronouncement.

Ibrahim described KC Luxury as a flight risk and submitted that the defence had not produced any document from LUTH confirming the hospital was unable to manage his condition.

"They said he was admitted, treated and discharged. We urge your Lordship to dismiss this application," Ibrahim said.

Etudo pushed back, urging the court to grant bail on liberal terms and noting that KC Luxury's international passport was already in the custody of the authorities as a safeguard against flight.

Justice Kakaki adjourned his ruling on the bail application to October 28, 2026.

KC Luxury is standing trial alongside two co-defendants, Boniface Freeman Ochoche Sule and Ikechukwu Ekugo Patriarch, over alleged traffïcking of 184.5kg of cocaïne and money laundering charges.

Lagos court orders KC Luxury back to hospital after the businessman arrived in an ambulance for his ongoing trial. Photo: kc_luxury

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky criticised Nigerians attacking KC Luxury after his arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky criticised Nigerians who attacked socialite KC Luxury following his arrest by the NDLEA over an alleged international drug network.

Bobrisky accused some of KC Luxury’s former supporters of hypocrisy for turning against him after the agency seized 184.5kg of hard drugs worth about $27.7 million from a Lagos courier firm.

He also questioned the loyalty of KC Luxury’s associates, saying genuine friends could condemn alleged actions while still standing by someone during difficult times.

Source: Legit.ng