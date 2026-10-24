A social media user called out Officer Woos for staying silent about Broda Shaggi's months-long absence following a stray bullet injury

Broda Shaggi had been off the radar since March 2026 after reportedly being struck by a stray bullet in Lagos State

Officer Woos fired back in Nigerian Pidgin, and his response quickly divided opinion online

Skit maker Officer Woos, whose real name is Jubril Oladapo, has delivered a sharp, tongue-in-cheek response to a critic who accused him of keeping quiet about his colleague Broda Shaggi's absence from the spotlight.

The exchange unfolded on X on Friday, 23 October 2026, after a user with the handle @krezzyof30BG took aim at Officer Woos over Broda Shaggi's disappearance from public view. According to the user, Shaggi had been inactive since March 2026 following a stray bullet injury sustained in Lagos State, yet none of those close to him had thought to publicly address the situation.

The critic was particularly pointed about Officer Woos, describing him as Shaggi's most loyal on-screen associate: "None of the team bothered to voice out to alert the internet about that. Not even his most loyal boy @officerwoos could voice out about it. That is not fair of him…"

Officer Woos was having none of it. His reply, delivered in Nigerian Pidgin, was brief and cutting: "as town crier wey i be abi?" The line, which loosely translates to "Am I some kind of town crier?", essentially questioned

Broda Shaggi's close associate Officer Woos claps back at critic. Credit: Officer Woos/brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

why he should be expected to serve as a public announcer for his colleague's personal circumstances.

The response drew considerable support from users who felt the criticism was unfair, with many arguing that a person's private health matters do not automatically become the responsibility of their associates to broadcast online. On the other side, some commenters maintained that creators of their profile owe their audiences a degree of transparency, especially when a well-known figure disappears without explanation for months.

The debate touches on a tension that often surfaces within Nigerian entertainment circles: how much solidarity creators owe one another in public, and where the line falls between personal loyalty and public accountability.

Recall that in June 2026, Officer Woos reacted to a viral post that linked him to Broda Shaggi's death rumour.

Broda Shaggi would later return to social media in October 2026 months after a shooting incident as he opened up about what happened to him.

Netizen criticises Officer Woos for keeping silent on Broda Shaggi's shooting incident. Credit: brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

An exchange between Officer Woos and a critic over Broda Shaggi on X is below:

Officer Woos buys Lexus

In 2021, Legit.ng reported that Officer Woos bought himself a brand-new Lexus. In an online video, the shirtless comedian, known for his role as a confused, stammering police officer in skits, was seen smiling widely as he got into his new car, ready to take it for a spin.

Fans and celebrities congratulated him on his big win.

Source: Legit.ng