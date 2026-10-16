Nollywood actor Laide Olabanji publicly called out Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke over his alignment with the APC at the federal level

Olabanji accused the governor of turning his back on the same people who stood by him through difficult times

The actor insisted Osun residents would not abandon their political convictions, warning Adeleke to expect a surprise at the polls

Nollywood actor Laide Olabanji has taken aim at Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, accusing him of betraying the loyalty of those who rallied behind him when times were tough.

In a strongly worded statement, Olabanji told the governor to brace himself for what he described as an inevitable backlash from the people of Osun State.

Actor Laide Olabanji stirs reactions with message to Adeleke amid APC political shake-up. Credit: @laideolabanji, @adeleke001

Source: Instagram

"Gov Adeleke, Osun people will shock you. They stood by you during difficult times, and this is how you repay them," the actor said.

Olabanji on Osun's political loyalty

Olabanji argued that Osun residents had already made their feelings about the All Progressives Congress (APC) clear at the last election, and he was confident they would do so again.

He also expressed firm belief that voters in the state would return their support to Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, adding pointedly that the people of Osun were "not for sale."

The actor's outburst follows a significant political shift involving the governor. Despite officially belonging to the Accord Party, Adeleke has moved to align himself with President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign at the federal level.

Governor Adeleke's move towards APC

On 13 October 2026, the APC formally named Adeleke as the Osun State Coordinator for President Tinubu's 2027 presidential campaign.

Political drama unfolds as Laide Olabanji addresses Governor Adeleke amid APC defection. Credit: @adeleke001

Source: Facebook

The following day, the governor attended the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja, where he drew attention by performing his well-known signature dance moves alongside APC leaders.

He declared at the event: "We will sing and dance back to Aso Rock after President Bola Tinubu's re-election."

The move has opened a serious fault line within his own political platform. Adeleke's public embrace of the APC at the federal level has triggered what observers describe as a severe internal crisis within the Accord Party.

See the viral Instagram video from actor Laide below:

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng