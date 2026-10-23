Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has shared a video showing street boys contributing money towards his wedding after he jokingly asked them

The boys brought out ₦500 notes and handed over their contributions before clearing the road to allow the singer to pass.

Zlatan is set to marry his longtime partner, Davita Lamai, on October 24, 2026, in Lagos

Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has received an unexpected show of support from street boys ahead of his wedding to longtime partner Davita Lamai.

The rapper shared a video on his Snapchat showing the moment the boys contributed money towards his upcoming wedding after he jokingly asked them to support the occasion.

In the clip, the boys brought out ₦500 notes and handed over their contributions, creating a memorable exchange with the singer.

Zlatan Ibile will marry Davita in Lagos. Photos: @zlatan_ibile/IG.

Source: Instagram

The gesture was particularly striking because Zlatan was the one asking for financial support, rather than the street boys asking him for money.

Zlatan jokes with street boys

While interacting with the boys, the singer asked where their contributions were and playfully called out those who had yet to give anything.

“Where is the money for my wedding? I've marked your face o, you did not drop anything. Thank you, we will see each other after the wedding,” Zlatan said.

The boys also cleared the road to allow the singer to pass after contributing towards his wedding.

The moment offered a glimpse into Zlatan’s interaction with the people he encountered on the street, with the boys participating in his playful request.

Zlatan Ibile prepares for wedding to Davita Lamai

Zlatan is expected to marry his longtime partner, Davita Lamai, on October 24, 2026.

The contributions from the street boys come as preparations for the celebration draw attention, with the singer sharing moments from his interactions ahead of the big day.

Fellow Afrobeats star Davido has also shown support, sharing plans to spray dollar bills at the wedding.

Watch the X video of Zlatan Ibile collecting money from street boys here:

Reactions trail Zlatan Ibile's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AhmadAb12288759 stated:

"I swr on Saturday they’ll collect more than what they have contributed"

@VAfaith36 commented:

" Nah so them think say in go refund them, then credit them huge amount"

@spotless01400 commented:

"When you come from the same street, you know how hard it is for the street boys to support you at your wedding. It's called street love—you know where you came from, so don't ignore them."

Zlatan Ibile and his partner earlier had their civil wedding. Photo: @zlatan_ibile/IG.

Source: Instagram

Portable challenges Zlatan Ibile’s ₦500m balance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile sparked reactions after displaying a ₦500 million wallet balance on his Greatiby account on September 6, 2026.

Portable questioned the authenticity of the amount, claiming it was impossible for an artiste to keep such a large sum in one account and making allegations about the source of the money.

Zlatan responded by mocking Portable’s Fanta ambassador ambitions, saying ₦500 million would still seem far away to him despite his soap and Fanta activities.

Source: Legit.ng