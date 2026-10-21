A lady based abroad called out Yoruba-genre Nollywood actors in a viral Instagram video posted on Tuesday, October 20, 2026

She accused the actors of repeatedly campaigning for President Tinubu despite what she described as widespread hunger and economic failure

The woman warned that the same actors who backed Tinubu would later beg the public for medical fundraising, vowing the public would no longer oblige

A woman, known as VeeDeeBee on social media who is based abroad, has lit up social media after releasing a sharp-tongued video targeting Yoruba Nollywood actors who she accused of shamelessly backing President Bola Tinubu while ordinary Nigerians continue to suffer.

In the Instagram reel posted on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the visibly frustrated woman directed her anger squarely at actors within the Yoruba film genre, not mainstream Nollywood broadly, calling them "the most ignorant bunch" she had ever encountered.

Content creator sends memo to Nigerians about Yoruba Nollywood actors over support for Tinubu. Photo credit@asiwajubat/@veedeebee

Source: Instagram

Her central grievance was that these actors have repeatedly campaigned for Tinubu and publicly defended his administration, even as many Nigerians struggle to afford necessities.

She pointed to fuel prices as a flashpoint, contrasting the 97 naira per litre under former President Goodluck Jonathan, when some of the same actors famously joined street protests, with the current price of roughly 1,000 naira, which she said they now celebrate as progress.

Content creator shares plan as he drags actor in the Yoruba movie genre for supporting Tinubu. Photo credit@veedeebee

Source: Instagram

Yoruba actors warned over medical fundraisers

One of the most cutting parts of her message was a warning to the older actors in the group. She said those who are elderly and in poor health frequently return to the public to crowdfund medical treatment, with fans rallied to raise tens of millions of naira to fly them abroad for care.

"We're not going to raise that money for you anymore," she declared, adding that these same individuals had spent their social media presence convincing the public that no one was truly hungry or struggling under the current government.

She also turned her criticism on the viewing public itself, acknowledging that fans, including those in the diaspora, continue to watch and monetise these actors' films on YouTube and in cinemas despite what she described as consistently poor quality.

The lady argued that the box office success of Yoruba films, some reportedly crossing 500 million naira at the cinema, had given actors a false sense of security and insulated them from accountability.

'Agbayas' Trending Online

The woman closed by embracing the Yoruba word "agbaya," a term used to describe older people who behave irresponsibly, and said it now applied fully to these actors.

Here is the Instagram video of the lady speaking about Yoruba actors:

Social media users quickly weighed in after the video began circulating widely.

@apotierioluwa wrote:

"My sister you are the most beautiful woman in the world. Please kindly loud it sis"

@the.sunny.exclusive reacted:

"Aunty, please say it again for them!!"

@im_joey_joe commented:

"Greediness and self centeredness is the problem"

@sabiigirlfashion said:

"She's not far from the truth."

@t_bankx_ added:

"The one really annoying me right now is Jide kosoko...Such an empty brain at his age."

Antar Laniyan faces backlash over support for Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor Antar Laniyan came under criticism following the resurfacing of an interview in which he spoke about how he handles conversations involving President Bola Tinubu.

In the interview, the actor stated that he would walk away if his friends criticised Tinubu in his presence. He explained that he would rather avoid such discussions, even if he personally had issues with the President.

His remarks sparked reactions, with critics questioning his stance and accusing him of hypocrisy. Some raised concerns about his willingness to avoid conversations about the President while reportedly acknowledging that he could have personal grievances against him.

Source: Legit.ng