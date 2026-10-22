Paula Abdul is not married. The singer, dancer, and choreographer has been married twice — first to actor Emilio Estevez and then to businessman Brad Beckerman — but both marriages ended in divorce. Since her second split in 1998, Paula Abdul's husband search has yielded no third trip down the aisle, though her romantic history is anything but quiet, spanning rumoured affairs, a famous co-star who got away, and an on-off love story that has spanned nearly two decades.

Paula Abdul attends the "American Idol" 20th high school reunion (L) and attends The Hollywood Reporter A-list Aesthetics (R). Photo: Eric McCandless, Randy Shropshire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Paula Abdul has been married twice : to Emilio Estevez (1992–1994) and Brad Beckerman (1996–1998)

: to (1992–1994) and (1996–1998) Both marriages ended in divorce , and she has no children

, and she has no children She reportedly had a relationship with Jackie Jackson in the early 1980s, before she was famous

in the early 1980s, before she was famous Keanu Reeves co-starred in her Rush Rush video, but she confirmed they never dated

co-starred in her video, but she confirmed they never dated Her net worth is estimated at $20–$30 million from music, TV judging, and touring

Profile summary

Here is a quick overview of Paula Abdul's vital statistics.

Detail Information Full name Paula Julie Abdul Date of birth 19 June 1962 Birthplace San Fernando, California, USA Nationality American Education California State University, Northridge Occupation Singer, dancer, choreographer, actress, TV personality Height 5 ft 0 in (152 cm) Ex-husbands Emilio Estevez, Brad Beckerman Children None Net worth Estimated $20–$30 million

How many times has Paula Abdul been married?

Paula Abdul has had two ex-husbands — actor Emilio Estevez and businessman Brad Beckerman. Both marriages ended in divorce, and since then Paula has kept her romantic life largely private compared with her very public entertainment career.

Paula Abdul and Emilio Estevez (1992–1994)

Paula Abdul and actor Emilio Estevez attend the premiere of "Freejack". Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Paula Abdul was married to actor Emilio Estevez from 1992 to 1994. Estevez's most high-profile relationship was his marriage to Paula, and the couple married in April 1992.

The split came down to a deeply personal disagreement. Paula wanted children, while Emilio, already a father of two from a previous relationship, did not. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Paula Abdul stated, as reported by Hello! Magazine:

It was very hard for him to admit that he couldn't handle having kids again. It was heartbreaking for us both.

Emilio previously welcomed son Taylor Estevez (born 1984) and daughter Paloma Estevez (born 1986) with model Carey Salley.

Paula Abdul and Brad Beckerman (1996–1998)

Paula Abdul and Brad Beckerman attend the Bergamont Station. Photo: Jim Smeal (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Two years after divorcing Emilio, Paula opened her heart to love on a blind date with Brad Beckerman, a sportswear manufacturer. The two said "I do" in 1996, but their marriage only lasted 17 months, and Paula filed for divorce in March 1998, citing irreconcilable differences.

The ceremony took place at the New England Carousel Museum in Bristol, Connecticut.

Beyond her two marriages, Paula Abdul's dating history stretches across several decades and includes a handful of notable names.

Jackie Jackson — the early rumour that wouldn't die

Paula started her career as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers, then became head choreographer for the Laker Girls, where The Jacksons soon discovered her. During this period, one of the most talked-about chapters of her personal life allegedly unfolded.

Jackie Jackson at the "Michael" Los Angeles Premiere. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

In 1991, news broke that Paul Abdul had reportedly had an affair with Jackie Jackson in the early 1980s while he was still married to his wife, Enid Jackson. This was right around the time the Straight Up singer had choreographed The Jacksons' Torture video.

In court, a claim emerged that she had a relationship with a then-married Jackie Jackson, and it was alleged that this relationship helped Abdul get her first big break: choreographing a cut for the Victory album.

Margaret Maldonado wrote in her 1995 book Jackson Family Values that Jackie was injured in an automobile accident caused by his then-wife Enid Jackson running over him with her car, after catching him with choreographer and then-Laker Girl Paula Abdul.

Rumours said a huge rift between Paula and Janet Jackson lasted decades, apparently because of Janet's brother, Jackie.

Keanu Reeves attends Samsung TV Plus' "Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project With Keanu Reeves & Gard Hollinger" Tastemaker Event. Photo: Chris Saucedo

Source: Getty Images

The answer is no — but the story behind the rumour is far more entertaining. Paula and Keanu Reeves were filming the music video for Abdul's 1991 track Rush Rush. The music video reimagines Abdul and Reeves as the leads from James Dean's famous film Rebel Without a Cause.

The singer addressed rumours during a live appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October 2019, saying:

I wish! I mean I got to see him by accident… it was like the funniest thing. I wanted to introduce myself to him; I hadn't met him yet. And I went up to his trailer, and the door was slightly open. He had headphones on, and he was air guitaring in his underwear. And I said, 'That's my boyfriend.'

When host Andy Cohen pressed her again about whether she and Keanu were romantically involved, she insisted, "No."

JT Torregiani — the on-and-off relationship

JT Torregiani and Paula Abdul arrive at W Magazine's Hollywood Affair party. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

One of Paula's most famous romances was with on-and-off boyfriend JT Torregiani. Paula and the restaurateur first linked in 2007, but he later dated Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke in 2014.

After JT briefly dated the American dancer Cheryl Burke in 2014, the pair rekindled their romance in late 2020. During their earlier relationship, JT opened up in a 2007 interview with OK! Magazine about what drew him to Paula

She is more nurturing than most women I know, let alone women I have dated. She has such a big heart and even with her crazy work schedule, she always makes time for me.

Paula's dating history also includes John Stamos, Arsenio Hall, Colton Melby, Jeff Bratton, and John Caprio.

Paula Abdul's net worth

Abdul attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Paula Abdul's wealth comes from a career that has successfully spanned multiple areas of entertainment over more than forty years. Sources vary on the exact figure. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth in 2026 is estimated at $20 million.

Her income streams include:

Her role as a judge on American Idol from 2002 to 2009, with reports indicating her salary grew from about $1 million per season early on to between $5 million and $8 million in her final seasons

from 2002 to 2009, with reports indicating her salary grew from about $1 million per season early on to between $5 million and $8 million in her final seasons Television work including judging stints on So You Think You Can Dance and The X Factor , and a Las Vegas residency that began in 2019

and , and a Las Vegas residency that began in 2019 Choreography work for films and other artists, brand endorsements, and touring

Latest news

Paula Abdul is set to receive the Legacy Award for her distinguished contributions to choreography at the 15th World Choreography Awards.

Paula Abdul attends Dance and Dialogue, host of Celebrate LA. Photo: Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

On the legal front, Paula had tentatively settled with the production companies behind American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance and headed to trial against show executive Nigel Lythgoe, after she sued the parties for sexual assault, sexual harassment, and negligence.

Nigel Lythgoe has doubled down on his denial of Paula Abdul's sexual assault allegations despite agreeing to a lawsuit settlement with her.

FAQs

Is Paula Abdul married in 2025? No. Paula Abdul is currently single and has not remarried since her second divorce in 1998. How many times has Paula Abdul been married? She has been married twice, both marriages ending in divorce. Who was Paula Abdul's first husband? Paula Abdul's first husband was Emilio Estevez, a well-known actor and filmmaker. Why did Paula Abdul and Emilio Estevez divorce? Paula said she wanted to have children, while Emilio did not. Did Paula Abdul ever date Keanu Reeves? Paula confirmed: "We never dated, but I was excited to meet him." Did Jackie Jackson and Paula Abdul ever date? In the 1980s, Jackson was the subject of media coverage when he had an affair with pop star Paula Abdul. Abdul has not publicly confirmed the relationship. Who is JT Torregiani? JT Torregiani is a restaurateur and Paula Abdul's most recent linked partner, with an on-and-off relationship reportedly spanning from 2007 to at least 2020. Does Paula Abdul have any children? Despite her marriages, Paula Abdul has no children.

We also highlighted facts about Paul Pierce's marriage to Julie Landrum, their children and his relationships over the years.

Their 13-year marriage ended in divorce in 2023, and Pierce later made headlines for calling marriage "for old people and poor people." Find out what he has said about marriage and what is known about his relationship history.

Source: Legit.ng