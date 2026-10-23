Hungary's government amended its guest worker legislation on 5 June 2026, blocking new residence permit applications from the following day

The change means no third-country nationals are currently eligible to apply for a new guest worker residence permit in Hungary

Existing permit holders and applicants who paid their fees before 6 June 2026 are not affected by the new rules

Hungary has effectively shut the door on new guest worker residence permit applications, with a government decree that came into force on 5 June 2026 removing all third countries from the list of eligible nationalities.

Government Decree no. 92/2026, which amended the earlier Decree no. 450/2024 on guest worker employment in Hungary, means that as of 6 June 2026, no new applications for guest worker residence permits can be submitted. The Hungarian government cited a decision to remove every third country from the approved list, leaving no nationality currently eligible to apply under this category.

Hungary suspends some countries from receiving resident permits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hungary: What the decree changed

Alongside the decree, the Minister of Foreign Affairs withdrew Notice no. 2/2025, which had previously specified which countries were eligible for guest worker permits under Sections 1(2) and 2(2) of the original December 2024 legislation.

The change does not apply retroactively to applications already in progress. Any applicant who paid the required administrative service fee through the immigration authority's procedure initiation platform on or before 5 June 2026 will have their application processed under the previous rules.

Nationals from third countries who already hold a valid guest worker residence permit before the amendment took effect retain the right to apply for an extension or reissuance of that permit, in line with the legislation that applied when the permit was originally granted.

Hungary: What remains unaffected

This amendment does not affect residence permits issued for other purposes, such as study, family reunification, or employment under separate categories. Those applications continue to follow the same rules that were in place before the decree came into force.

The Hungarian government has signalled further legislative changes. Government Decision no. 1153/2026 of 18 May ordered a comprehensive review of all legislation governing the employment of third-country nationals in Hungary, and the government is preparing related legislative measures as a result.

The National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing publishes detailed information on its official website.

Hungary permanent residence: Foreigners eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hungary announced its National Residence Card and the six categories of foreign nationals who may qualify for long-term residency.

The rules include options for people with Hungarian ancestry, spouses of Hungarian citizens and minor children of long-term residents, but meeting the criteria does not guarantee approval. Applicants must also meet financial and legal conditions — and some circumstances can block an application entirely.

Source: Legit.ng