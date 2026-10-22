France U21 coach Gérald Baticle called up Ilenikhena for the international break but the 20-year-old turned down the invitation

Ilenikhena had already pledged his senior international future to Nigeria, scoring on debut in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Madagascar

The Nigerian forward is in blistering club form for Al-Ittihad with five goals and three assists in seven Saudi league appearances

France Under-21 head coach Gérald Baticle has expressed disappointment after George Ilenikhena declined a call-up to the French youth side, having already committed his international future to Nigeria's senior national team.

Baticle had named the 20-year-old forward in his squad for the last international break, alongside two other Saudi Arabia-based players, Valentin Atangana Edoa of Al Ahli and Nathan Zeze of Neon.

France U21 Gérald Baticle was disappointed that 20-year-old forward George Ilenikhena decided to pledge his international future to Nigeria. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

According to Naija Football, Ilenikhena, however, informed the coach he had made his decision and would not be reversing it.

The two other players accepted the invitation and featured in France U21's 7-1 victory over Switzerland in the European Under-21 Championship qualifiers, during the same window in which Ilenikhena made his debut for the Super Eagles.

Ilenikhena scores on Super Eagles debut

Born in Nigeria but raised in France, Ilenikhena was eligible for both countries at senior level.

The Al-Ittihad forward chose Nigeria and marked the occasion by scoring against Madagascar in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

An injury shortly after kept him out of action, including the Super Eagles' 3-0 defeat away to Guinea-Bissau.

Baticle's view was that Ilenikhena would have been better served gaining experience with the French youth setup rather than committing to senior international football in Nigeria at this stage of his career.

Ilenikhena's impressive club form continues

At club level, Ilenikhena has given little reason to question his development.

In his most recent appearance for Al-Ittihad, the Super Eagles forward scored and provided an assist in a 4-1 away win over Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

That performance brought his season tally to five goals and three assists across seven league outings, meaning he has been directly involved in eight goals and is averaging more than one contribution per game.

Ilenikhena's ability to both finish and create chances has made him a key figure in Al-Ittihad's attack this season.

For a player still early in his career, those numbers point to a striker growing rapidly in confidence and influence.

Super Eagles supporters will be watching closely to see whether he can carry that momentum back into international football when he returns from injury.

Ilenikhena's salary in Saudi Arabia

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Ilenikhena’s reported salary at Al-Ittihad as the striker moves closer to his first Super Eagles call-up.

The 20-year-old has scored six goals in seven appearances this season, while injuries to Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu could open the door to his Nigeria debut.

Source: Legit.ng