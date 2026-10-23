Nollywood actor Francis Duru’s final post, a tribute to late veteran actor Olu Jacobs, has taken on a painful meaning following his own death at 57

In the September 17, 2026, post, Duru described Jacobs as a mentor, teacher, and inspiration whose professionalism made every production a learning experience

Duru’s family confirmed that the actor died after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Adokiye, and three children

Nollywood actor Francis Duru’s final public post, a heartfelt tribute to the late Olu Jacobs, has become even more emotional following news of his own death.

The veteran actor’s post, shared on Instagram on September 17, 2026, has resurfaced after his family announced that he had passed away following a brief illness.

In the tribute, Duru spoke warmly about Jacobs’ influence on his career and the lessons he learnt from working alongside the respected actor.

Francis Duru pays emotional tribute to the late Olu Jacobs over his death. Photos: @francis.duru/IG.

Source: Instagram

What was originally a message celebrating an industry legend is now being viewed in the painful context of Duru’s own passing.

Francis Duru’s emotional words about Olu Jacobs

Duru described Jacobs as a “true and thoroughbred thespian”, praising the late actor for serving as a mentor, teacher and inspiration to his generation.

He also reflected on the privilege of working with Jacobs across different productions, noting that the veteran actor had left behind a legacy that would be difficult to match.

“You have left a big shoe. It will be difficult to find a feet that will match,” Duru wrote.

The actor went on to explain how much he learnt from Jacobs, describing every opportunity to work with him as an education in professionalism, discipline and dedication.

Actor’s death leaves family mourning

Duru’s family confirmed his death, stating that he passed away after a brief illness. No further details about the illness were provided in the announcement.

The actor leaves behind his wife, Adokiye, and three children. The family had previously suffered the loss of their son, Ifeanyi, in 2024.

Read Francis Duru's Instagram post and tribute to the late Olu Jacobs here:

Francis Duru is survived by his wife, Adokiye, and three children. Photo: @francis.duru/IG.

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru speaks about late son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son.

The veteran actor, in a recent interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities. Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith.

Source: Legit.ng