Burna Boy, Asisat Oshoala, DJ Khaled and three other sports and entertainment stars have been named ambassadors for the inaugural Crash Games World Championship

The 21-day competition will offer nearly $100,000 in prizes to 5,000 players across participating markets in Africa and Mexico

The overall winner will receive $5,000 in cash, a $1,500 championship ring and a T-shirt signed by the six ambassadors

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala are among six global stars named ambassadors for the inaugural Crash Games World Championship organised by SportyBet.

Burna Boy teams up with other celebrities to drive global participation in World Crash Games. Credit: IG/burnaboygram

Source: Twitter

The competition, scheduled to begin on October 14, 2026, will bring together players across participating SportyBet markets in Africa and Mexico for 21 days of gameplay, with nearly $100,000 in prizes up for grabs.

Other ambassadors announced for the championship are American DJ and music producer DJ Khaled, South African rugby star Cheslin Kolbe, former South African footballer Benni McCarthy and Ivorian footballer Yan Diomande.

The championship will feature individual and team competitions, with participants choosing an ambassador to represent while competing for positions on the leaderboard.

DJ Khaled, Sporty Group's global ambassador, said the event would bring players together in a contest to determine the overall champion.

“This is big. Players across Africa and Mexico, six teams, 21 days, nearly $100,000 in prizes and only one champion. Everybody wants that number one spot, but there can only be one. This is the Crash Games World Championship. Let’s go!” he reacted.

SportyBet's crash games world championship begins in October

Source: UGC

How the Crash Games championship will work

Players will begin by selecting one of the six ambassadors to represent throughout the tournament. Once confirmed, their choice will remain fixed for the entire competition.

Participants can then play any eligible Crash Game to earn experience points (XP), which determine their positions on the individual leaderboard. Their qualifying gameplay will also contribute to the performance of their selected ambassador's team.

The scoring system will be based on cashout coefficients rather than stake sizes. For example, a 2x cashout earns 20 XP before any applicable progression multiplier, while a 10x cashout earns 100 XP. Losing rounds will not attract points.

Only qualifying real-money gameplay will count towards the competition, while manual and automatic cashouts will be treated equally.

Players can join at any point during the 21-day championship, but activity before their entry will not count retrospectively. As participants accumulate XP, they will progress through different Crash Levels and be able to monitor their individual rankings, contributions to their teams and overall standings.

Crash Games Championship offers nearly $100 in prizes

The championship will reward 5,000 players with nearly $100,000 in prizes, including cash, exclusive merchandise and Free Bets.

The overall winner will receive $5,000 in cash, a championship ring valued at $1,500 and a T-shirt signed by the six ambassadors.

Asisat Oshoala joins Burna Boy and other stars to promote SportyBet's world games championship.

Source: Instagram

Six teams to compete for championship honours

The team competition will feature Team Burna, Team Oshoala, Team Khaled, Team Kolbe, Team Benni and Team Diomande.

While players will compete for individual honours, their qualifying gameplay will also count towards their selected ambassador's performance on a separate team leaderboard.

At the end of the 21-day competition, the individual leaderboard will be frozen and the results verified before the winners are confirmed. Participants who win prizes will also undergo identity verification before receiving their rewards.

The Crash Games World Championship will run for 21 days from October 14, 2026, across participating SportyBet markets in Africa and Mexico.

Burna Boy Sets Sights on Another Historic Night at London Stadium

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Burna Boy announced plans to return to London Stadium in 2027 for what would be his third headline concert at the approximately 80,000-capacity venue. The Grammy-winning Nigerian singer first sold out the stadium in 2023 before repeating the feat in 2024, making him the only African artiste credited with the achievement in the article. He confirmed the 2027 concert in a post on X after teasing the announcement on Instagram.

The planned concert comes shortly after Burna Boy’s appearance at the inaugural FIFA World Cup final halftime show. Fans have since reacted to his latest London Stadium announcement, praising his stage performances and international achievements. An entertainment enthusiast also described the planned return as evidence of the singer’s consistency and growing global appeal.

Source: Legit.ng