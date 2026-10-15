Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to make 100 Champions League appearances, overtaking Lionel Messi

Erling Haaland reached 60 UCL goals faster than any player in history, edging out Messi's record by just one day

Legit.ng breaks down how Mbappe and Haaland compare in the Champions League after their record-breaking nights

Lionel Messi lost two of his Champions League records on the same matchday two nights, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland each claiming one.

Mbappe made his 100th appearance in the competition, becoming the youngest player ever to reach that milestone at 27 years and 298 days.

Erling Haaland scored 60 Champions League goals faster than Lionel Messi. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

As confirmed by ESPN, the Frenchman displaced Messi, who had held the record after reaching 100 appearances at 28 years and 84 days.

In a curious twist, both players' 100th UCL matches came against AS Roma, with Messi's landmark appearance against the Italian side dating back to September 2015.

Meanwhile in Manchester, Haaland scored twice as Manchester City fell 4-2 to defending champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium.

Those goals took his Champions League tally to 60, making him the fastest player in history to reach that mark, achieving it at 26 years and 85 days.

As noted by Gulf News, Messi had previously held that record, reaching the same total at 26 years and 86 days, just one day older than the Norwegian.

Comparing Mbappe and Haaland in UCL

With 100 appearances to Haaland's 60, Mbappe leads comfortably in games played. At his current rate, it would take Haaland roughly three more seasons to match that figure, assuming Mbappe plays no further games.

Mbappe also leads in total goals, though Haaland holds the superior scoring rate. The Manchester City striker has averaged one goal per game across his 60 appearances, while the Real Madrid forward sits at 0.72 goals per game across his 100.

The Spain-based forward has 28 assists in the competition, while the Premier League star has just five for his teammates.

The two players also differ in their trophy haul. Haaland is a Champions League winner, lifting the trophy with Manchester City in 2023. Mbappe came closest to the title in 2020, when he reached the final with Paris Saint-Germain but finished on the losing side.

Both players have represented three clubs in the competition. Mbappe has featured for AS Monaco, PSG, and Real Madrid, while Haaland's UCL journey has taken him through RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City.

Ballon d'Or rankings after Mbappe’s feat

Legit.ng reported the updated Ballon d'Or rankings after Kylian Mbappe scored his 72nd goal on his 100th appearance in the Champions League.

The Real Madrid star is in the running for the 2026 Ballon d'Or and part and made a claim for himself with his goals, which culminated in three Golden Boots.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng