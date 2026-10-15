Picking the wrong GOtv package means missing channels you love — or paying for ones you never watch. GOtv Jolli costs ₦5,800 per month and sits neatly between GOtv Jinja (₦3,900) and GOtv Max (₦8,500), offering mid-tier entertainment value for both urban and semi-urban families. This guide covers every channel, the current price, and exactly how to subscribe or upgrade.

The GOtv Jolli package has over 68 channels. Photo: @GOtvNg (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

GOtv Jolli offers 65 channels , including 21 local channels, 3 sports channels, 3 movie channels, 18 general entertainment channels, 3 music channels, 2 documentary channels, 8 news channels, 4 kids channels, 2 audio channels, and 4 religious channels.

, including 21 local channels, 3 sports channels, 3 movie channels, 18 general entertainment channels, 3 music channels, 2 documentary channels, 8 news channels, 4 kids channels, 2 audio channels, and 4 religious channels. As of 14 October 2026, the current monthly price is ₦5,800 , according to MultiChoice Nigeria.

, according to MultiChoice Nigeria. GOtv Max has 76 channels — 11 more than Jolli. The extra channels on Max include BET , ESPN , Star Life , Discovery ID , Cartoon Network , and M-Net Movies 4 , which Jolli doesn't offer.

, , , , , and , which Jolli doesn't offer. You can subscribe, upgrade, or downgrade at any time via the MyGOtv App or by dialling *288# .

or by dialling . GOtv Jolli carries SuperSport Football (channel 61), which broadcasts a select number of delayed and live Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A matches.

What is GOtv Jolli?

GOtv is a pay television terrestrial service in sub-Saharan Africa, owned by broadcaster MultiChoice and launched on 5 September 2011. Jolli is one of its mid-range subscription tiers in Nigeria.

At ₦5,800 per month, Jolli offers value without luxury-tier fees. It offers more African and Nigerian channels than most competing digital services, runs on standard GOtenna (no satellite dish needed), and supports pay-as-you-go flexibility—recharge monthly through the app, USSD, or Quickteller.

GOtv Jolli channels list

Below is a summary of the full channel breakdown across GOtv Jolli categories.

Sports channels

GOtv Jolli's sports channels offer thrilling live sports action, including football, basketball, and more. Key channels like SuperSport provide comprehensive coverage of local and international sporting events:

SS Blitz (channel 30)

SS Football (channel 31)

SS Select 2 (channel 34)

Movie channels

The three dedicated movie channels are:

Africa Magic Epic (channel 9)

TNT Africa (channel 16)

B4U Movies (channel 24)

General entertainment channels

General entertainment channels include:

Africa Magic Family (channel 2)

Africa Magic Hausa (channel 4)

Africa Magic Yoruba (channel 5)

Africa Magic Igbo (channel 11)

Real Time (channel 12)

Telemundo (channel 14)

Televista (channel 15)

ROK 2 (channel 17)

ROK GH (channel 18)

Novela Magic (channel 20)

CBS Reality (channel 22)

Zee World (channel 25)

E! Entertainment (channel 26)

TVC Entertainment (channel 27)

Big Brother Naija (channel 29)

WWE (channel 36)

Discovery Family (channel 50)

Trybe (channel 97)

Kids channels

Kids channels on GOtv Jolli:

Disney Junior (channel 60)

JimJam (channel 61)

Nickelodeon (channel 62)

PBS Kids (channel 65)

News channels

News channels available:

Al Jazeera (channel 40)

BBC World News (channel 41)

CNN International (channel 42)

Arise News (channel 44)

TVC News Nigeria (channel 45)

NTA News 24 (channel 46)

Channels Television (channel 48)

NTA Parliament (channel 115)

Music channels

Music channels included:

MTV Base (channel 72)

Hip TV (channel 74)

Sound City (channel 75)

Documentary channels

Documentary channels:

Spice TV (channel 10)

Nat Geo Wild (channel 51)

Religious channels

Religious channels:

FAITH (channel 80)

Islam Channel (channel 81)

Emmanuel TV (channel 82)

Dove TV (channel 83)

Local channels

Local and regional channels include:

Arewa 24 (channel 101)

WAP TV (channel 102)

RSTV (channel 103)

EBS (channel 104)

BCOS (channel 105)

iTV Benin (channel 107)

Audio channels are Naija FM (channel 301) and Wazobia FM (channel 303).

GOtv Jolli pricing

As confirmed by GOtv Africa's official website, the GOtv Jolli subscription costs ₦5,800 per month and is available nationwide. Always verify the latest price on GOtv Africa before subscribing, as MultiChoice reviews its rates periodically.

Package Monthly fee (₦) Channels GOtv Jinja ₦3,900 45–47 GOtv Jolli ₦5,800 65+ GOtv Max ₦8,500 75+

What is the difference between GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max?

GOtv Max features 75+ channels. GOtv Jolli does not carry BET, Star Life, TL Novelas, M-Net Movies 4, Discovery ID, ESPN, SuperSport LaLiga, SuperSport Select 1, or Cartoon Network—all of which are available on GOtv Max.

GOtv Max also adds channels like Movie Room, Cine Magic, Moonbug Kids, MTV, Trace Naija, Trace Gospel, and Wedding Channel on top of the standard Jolli channel lineup. Jolli doubles Jinja's entertainment options but stays well below Max's price, hitting the sweet spot for families looking for sports, news, and Nollywood without a premium price tag.

Can I watch the Premier League on GOtv Jolli?

SuperSport Football (channel 61 on GOtv Jolli) broadcasts delayed and a select number of live matches from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the UEFA Europa League.

However, the dedicated SuperSport Premier League HD channel (channel 65) — which carries the full schedule of 380 live Premier League matches — is only available on GOtv Supa Plus.

From 15 August 2025, the 2025/26 season returns, with the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A live and exclusive to GOtv customers on qualifying packages. Jolli subscribers get partial coverage; for full live Premier League access, upgrade to GOtv Supa Plus.

Requirements before subscribing

Before subscribing to GOtv Jolli, make sure you have:

A GOtv decoder (starter kit). GOtv decoders in Nigeria currently cost ₦10,000 to ₦15,000, and the kit includes the decoder, a GOtenna antenna, and a complimentary one-month subscription.

(starter kit). GOtv decoders in Nigeria currently cost ₦10,000 to ₦15,000, and the kit includes the decoder, a GOtenna antenna, and a complimentary one-month subscription. Your IUC number . You can find it on the red sticker on the decoder or by pressing the "Help" button on your GOtv remote.

. You can find it on the red sticker on the decoder or by pressing the "Help" button on your GOtv remote. A valid payment method — debit card, bank app, or mobile wallet.

— debit card, bank app, or mobile wallet. A smartphone (optional, but needed for the MyGOtv app route).

You can subscribe to GOtv Nigeria using the MyGOtv app, Quickteller, or USSD code *288#. Choose whichever method suits you below.

Method 1: via the MyGOtv app

The MyGOtv app lets customers manage their GOtv account. Customers can make payments, fix common errors, and easily upgrade or switch packages based on their content preference.

Download the MyGOtv app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the app and log in with your IUC number. Tap Manage Subscription, then select Change Package. Choose GOtv Jolli from the package list. Enter your debit card details and confirm payment. Within minutes of successful payment, your decoder refreshes automatically, and the new channels become active.

Method 2: via USSD code

The master key for GOtv self-service in Nigeria is *288#. Dial this code on your phone and press send — you will see a menu offering various options for managing your subscription.

Dial *288# on your mobile phone.

on your mobile phone. Select Subscribe or Change Package .

or . Enter your IUC number when prompted.

Choose GOtv Jolli from the package list.

from the package list. Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm and pay.

Method 3: via the GOtv website

Visit gotvafrica.com and click Subscribe .

. Enter your IUC number in the field provided.

Select GOtv Jolli as your preferred package.

as your preferred package. Navigate to the payment section and pay using a credit or debit card.

Keep your decoder switched on — it will refresh automatically.

Method 4: via bank app or Quickteller

GOtv supports several payment options, including Quickteller, PayU, Paga, and bank transfers.

Open your bank's mobile app or visit Quickteller.

Select Pay Bills , then Cable TV .

, then . Choose GOtv and enter your IUC number.

and enter your IUC number. Select GOtv Jolli and complete the payment.

How to upgrade to GOtv Jolli from a lower package

If you are currently on GOtv Jinja or Smallie and want to move up:

Open the MyGOtv app or dial *288# .

or dial . Select Change Package , choose Jolli, and confirm payment.

, choose Jolli, and confirm payment. Keep your decoder switched on throughout the process.

You can also use the USSD menu to check upgrade options and follow the provided instructions.

Your decoder will refresh automatically within minutes.

Troubleshooting / common errors

Channels not showing after payment

Send a text message "RESET" followed by your IUC number to 4688, or use the "Clear Error" function inside the MyGOtv app.

"No signal" error on screen

Check that your GOtenna antenna is firmly connected and pointed correctly. Retighten the coaxial cable at the back of the decoder and try again.

Payment confirmed but decoder not updating

Make sure your decoder is switched on during payment to enable quick activation. If still stuck, dial *288# and follow the prompts to reconnect your service.

Wrong IUC number entered

Double-check the number on the red sticker at the back of your decoder. The IUC number is typically 10 digits long. Call customer care if you cannot locate it.

Contact method Details Official website gotvafrica.com Customer care (general) +234 803 904 4688 Toll-free (all networks) 634 WhatsApp +234 908 236 8533 SMS reset Text RESET + IUC number to 4688 Self-service USSD *288# Email GOtv.Nigeria@ng.multichoice.com

For official support, reach GOtv Nigeria through their verified channels: WhatsApp (+234 908 236 8533), customer care (09090630333), or email at the address above.

FAQs

How much is GOtv Jolli per month in Nigeria?

The GOtv Jolli subscription costs ₦5,800 per month, as confirmed on the GOtv Africa official website. Always check gotvafrica.com for the most current rate, as MultiChoice adjusts prices periodically.

Can I watch the Premier League on GOtv Jolli?

SuperSport Football on GOtv Jolli broadcasts a select number of delayed and live Premier League matches, as well as La Liga, Serie A, and UEFA Europa League fixtures. Full live Premier League coverage (all 380 matches) requires an upgrade to GOtv Supa Plus.

What is the difference between GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max?

GOtv Jolli offers 65+ channels, while GOtv Max offers 75+. Max includes extra dedicated movie, kids, and entertainment options not available on Jolli, such as BET, ESPN, Star Life, and Cartoon Network.

How do I find my IUC number?

You can find your IUC number on the red sticker on the decoder or by pressing the "Help" button on your GOtv remote. You need it for every payment and troubleshooting step.

Can I upgrade or downgrade my GOtv package at any time?

Yes. Customers can upgrade or switch packages anytime using the MyGOtv App or a USSD code. Downgrades take effect in the next billing cycle; upgrades usually take effect immediately.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about the GOtv Jolli package, including its channel lineup, subscription price and payment options.

With more than 68 channels across sports, movies, news and children's programming, Jolli offers a middle-ground option between GOtv's lower- and higher-tier packages. Find out what subscribers get and how its price compares with Jinja and Max.

Source: Legit.ng