Australia's Department of Home Affairs has updated its guidance on health insurance requirements for temporary visa holders and visitors in 2026

Most temporary visa holders in Australia are not eligible for Medicare, meaning they may bear full responsibility for all healthcare costs during their stay

The Australian government released a new Adequate Health Insurance Factsheet to help visa holders understand their healthcare obligations

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has issued updated guidance on health insurance requirements for temporary visa holders and visitors, warning that most are not covered by the country's public health system.

The announcement, published on the department's official immigration website in 2026, clarifies that the majority of people on temporary visas are ineligible for Medicare, Australia's publicly funded healthcare programme. As a result, those individuals could be held responsible for the full cost of any medical treatment they receive while in the country.

Australia talks about the health insurance requirements for many visa holders. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Health insurance as a visa condition

According to the updated guidance, holding adequate private health insurance is not only a financial safeguard but may also be a formal condition of certain visa types. The department stressed that visa holders should confirm whether their specific visa requires health cover as part of its conditions, rather than assuming the obligation does not apply to them.

To support visa applicants and current holders in navigating these requirements, the Australian government released a new document called the Adequate Health Insurance Factsheet. The factsheet is designed to provide practical, accessible information about what qualifies as sufficient cover and what healthcare obligations visitors and temporary residents must meet during their time in Australia.

What visa holders need to know

The core message from the department is straightforward: do not arrive in Australia without understanding your health cover situation. Without private health insurance, a single unexpected medical emergency could result in significant out-of-pocket expenses, since temporary visa holders would not have access to Medicare's subsidised services.

The department has directed visa applicants and holders to its dedicated webpage on adequate health insurance for further detail on the specific requirements that apply to different visa categories.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia announced three key occupations shaping its workforce in 2026. The federal government also listed their salaries.

Australia permanent protection visa requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Australia announced its Subclass 866 permanent Protection visa and the nine conditions asylum seekers must meet to qualify.

The visa offers eligible applicants a chance to remain in Australia permanently, but people who arrived without immigration clearance cannot apply.

Source: Legit.ng