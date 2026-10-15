China's National Immigration Administration published specific conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can apply for permanent residence

Foreign workers must hold senior-level positions or equivalent salaries and have lived in China for a minimum period to be eligible

Applicants are required to submit several official documents, including tax records and a valid work permit, as part of the process

China has outlined the conditions under which foreign workers may apply for permanent residence in the country, with the National Immigration Administration publishing the requirements on its official website.

According to the administration, foreign nationals who have made remarkable contributions to China's economic and social development, or who meet other qualifying criteria, are eligible to apply.

China lists requirements foreign workers must meet to get permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

All applicants must comply with Chinese laws and regulations, be in good health, and have no criminal record.

China permanent residence: Requirements for foreign workers

On the employment side, eligible workers must hold positions at the level of deputy general manager, factory deputy director or above, or carry a professional title of at least associate senior grade, such as associate professor or associate researcher.

Workers who receive an equivalent salary in China are also considered, provided they have been employed at that level for at least four consecutive years, have resided in China for no fewer than three years within that four-year window, and maintain a clean tax record.

China permanent residence: Documents required for application

Foreign employees looking to apply must gather a specific set of supporting materials. These include a copy of their employment certificate, a copy of their Foreigner's Work Permit, and a copy of their employer's registration certificate.

Applicants must also provide a certificate confirming the disclosure of their employer's annual report, a copy of the relevant project certificate or confirmation letter, and a copy of their individual tax payment certificate.

The requirements reflect China's structured approach to granting long-term residency to skilled foreign professionals, tying eligibility closely to seniority, duration of employment, and financial compliance within the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng