Nigerian gospel singer Esther Igbekele has spoken on the death of Toluwanisings, who passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Esther Igbekele shared what the late singer did for her during her mother's funeral, calling it a gesture that 'speaks volumes'

The veteran gospel singer paid tribute to Toluwanisings, describing him as a man of genuine humility who never carried 'airs' or pride

Nigerian gospel music has been plunged into grief following the death of Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known by his stage name Toluwanisings.

His family announced his passing on the evening of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, through a statement posted on his official Instagram page, though his cause of death was not made available.

Among those who spoke out publicly was veteran Evangelist Esther Igbekele, who took to her own Instagram page on October 15 to share a heartfelt tribute, offering a rare glimpse into the bond the two shared and the final exchange between them.

Esther Igbekele pays tribute to Toluwanisings following his death, remembering his kindness and support during her late mother's funeral. Photo: estherigbekele/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Esther Igbekele shares last conversation with Toluwanisings

According to Esther Igbekele, her last interaction with Toluwanisings took place during the period of her late mother's funeral.

She recalled how he reached out to express his desire to be physically present but explained that his schedule would not allow it.

Despite being unable to attend, he sent a financial contribution towards the funeral programme.

"That gesture alone speaks volumes about the kind of person you were," she wrote.

The female gospel singer also recalled the warmth and affection Toluwanisings consistently showed her, including how he would greet her with the phrase "Aunty Mi, E ku ise Oluwa. E sa sinmi ooo!" before the two would break into laughter together.

Esther Igbekele expresses grief over Toluwanisings' death, sharing personal memories of the late Nigerian gospel singer and his thoughtful gestures. Photo: estherigbekele/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings: A humble soul who left beautiful memories

Esther Igbekele described Toluwanisings as a man who was entirely without pride, noting that he would "literally lie down flat" to greet her regardless of his own height or stature.

She also recalled a studio session where he willingly joined her on a project, contributing selflessly to a song they created together.

"You carried no airs, no pride, just genuine love and respect," she wrote.

Expressing disbelief at his passing, she admitted she never imagined writing such a tribute about him, even in the distant future.

In her words:

"Yeee! 😭😭😭 I never imagined that I would be making a post like this about you in the next 70 years. Who could have thought that this would be our reality? But in all things, we submit to the sovereignty of God, even when our hearts cannot understand His ways."

The singer concluded by asking for God's comfort over his family and the music band he left behind, describing his death as "a huge loss" while finding solace in faith.

"You came, you touched lives, you showed love, and you left beautiful memories that death cannot erase," she wrote, signing off as Esther Igbekele JP.

Read the full tribute of evangelist Esther Igbekele to Toluwanisings in the Instagram post below:

Woli Agba mourns Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba paid tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In his Instagram post, Woli Agba described the loss as heartbreaking, using the phrase “Sunset at Midday” to reflect the singer’s untimely passing and recalling the impact of his unique voice.

He prayed for God to comfort the late singer’s wife, children and other loved ones, ending his tribute with a farewell message: “Sing with the Angels, Bro.”

Source: Legit.ng