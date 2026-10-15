Comedian Dele Omowoli shared a series of emotional posts on Instagram mourning the passing of gospel singer Toluwanisings

Dele revealed he had shared a hug with the late singer at a recent event, making the loss even harder to process

Fans flooded his posts with heartfelt reactions as news of Toluwanisings' death spread across social media

Comedian Dele Oladimeji, popularly known as Dele Omowoli, has poured out his grief on social media following the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, whose passing was confirmed by his family after rumours began circulating online.

In a series of posts on his Instagram page, the comedian struggled to hold back tears as he mourned the late singer.

Reaction trail Dele Omowoli's post as he breaks down in tears, mourning gospel singer Toluwanisings. Photo credit@tolwanisings/@deleomowoli

Source: Instagram

One post featured a video from their last encounter at an event, where the two greeted each other warmly and even shared a hug, a memory that now weighs heavily on Dele.

In a separate post, he wrote movingly about Toluwanisings' extraordinary voice, reflecting on how sudden and unpredictable life can be.

"We were together just yesterday, and today I'm hearing you're gone. There's truly nothing in this life worth fighting over. Today we are here, tomorrow is unknown. Life is a mystery, so let's love one another, forgive easily, and live in peace. You left us with a voice so unique, so rare and uncommon. A voice that can never be forgotten. It is not good night that guarantees waking up in the morning, nor is it see you next week that guarantees another meeting," he wrote."

Dele Omowoli shares video as he mourns Toluwanisings. Photo credit@deleomowoli

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Toluwanisings' death

Dele's posts quickly drew a wave of responses from fans who were equally devastated by the news. Many expressed that they, too, had recently seen the singer in person and were struggling to accept the reality of his passing.

Here is the Instagram video shared by Dele Omowoli about Toluwanisings:

Here are some of the reactions below:

@oluwa_planet101 wrote:

"Above all, Hallelujah to the most high God"

@fola_shadeyy shared:

"My heart is so heavy..I can't breath well"

@seunonaz said:

"Sigh... Unquestionable God."

@iam_bts commented:

"See how healthy he looks just yesterday."

@medeeycouture reacted:

"Someone I saw smiling and joking on Sunday, God please"

@oprahjay_06 wrote:

"God pls give me long life and prosperity."

@ade___damola1 added:

"We struggle so much for a life that can be taken anytime sooo sad"

Woli Agba rain money on Dele

Legit.ng reported that Woli Agba, aka Ayo Ajewole, genuinely loved members of his comedy crew, and this showed in how he went the extra mile to make them happy.

Dele Omowoli clocked a new age, and the comedian was on the ground to make the celebration a memorable one for his colleague. In a video posted on his Instagram page, Woli Agba was seen spraying N1000 notes on the birthday boy as he danced in excitement to Wasiu Ayinde’s song.

Source: Legit.ng