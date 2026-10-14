Toluwanisings' final Instagram post, made three days before death rumours emerged, began drawing widespread attention on Wednesday, October 14

Lawyer and activist Pelumi Olajengbesi shared a post on Instagram mourning the singer and pleading for God's mercy over the deaths of young Nigerians

Toluwanisings was widely celebrated for his spontaneous worship ministrations and his hit song Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo

Gospel singer Toluwanisings' last Instagram post has gone viral after death rumours surrounding him began circulating on social media.

The post, which the singer had made three days before the rumours surfaced, featured a celebratory shoutout to a colleague in the gospel music industry. What was once a cheerful moment of appreciation has since become a focal point for mourners and shocked fans online.

Nigerians flood gospel singer Toluwasings' Instagram page amid viral rumours. Credit: Toluwanisings.

Source: Instagram

The development gained traction on Wednesday, 14 October, after Pelumi Olajengbesi, the Convener of the Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA), shared a solemn message on his Instagram page.

Olajengbesi speaks out on Toluwanisings

Olajengbesi used his post to raise concern about the frequency with which young Nigerians were dying, and directed part of his message specifically at the gospel singer's passing. While acknowledging the tragedy, he maintained that the singer's death was not in God's plan.

"We say no to untimely death," he wrote, urging his followers to join him in calling on God for mercy.

Following the activist's post, Toluwanisings' comment section was flooded with messages from fans and well-meaning Nigerians who had only just received the news.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that content creator Woli Agba also shared a post amid reports about Toluwanisings.

Who was Toluwanisings?

Toluwanisings carved out a reputation in the Nigerian gospel music space through his heartfelt worship sessions, spontaneous ministrations, and collaborative projects with fellow gospel artists. He was particularly known for his hit song Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo, which resonated deeply with his audience and cemented his place in contemporary Nigerian gospel music.

Fans and supporters mourn gospel singer Toluwanisings. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

His sudden absence from the space has left many in the gospel community and among his fanbase in grief, with the outpouring of tributes on his final post reflecting the impact he had on those who followed his ministry.

Toluwanisings' last social media post is below:

Reactions to Toluwanisings' post

Read some of the comments below:

queen_arik1 said:

"It is well 😮 this life is vanity."

akinfetemiimole commented:

"God plsss protect this man pls."

bradella_fitness said:

"Nothing will happen to you in Jesus name .... Pls God na."

jzfyne said:

"I won’t mourn over you u ijn."

g_oldrush commented:

"No I reject this bad news."

Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng